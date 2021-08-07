IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 5: Rain snatches possible victory from India; Nottingham Test ended on a draw, not a single ball could be bowled on Day 5

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 1st Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Online: The first Test of the five-match series between India and England ended without a win-win decision on 8 August 2021. Not a single ball could be bowled on the last day due to rain. It would not be wrong to say that due to incessant rains, India lost their chance of winning the first Test against England.

Actually, on the last day, India had to score 157 runs in 98 overs to win. He had 9 wickets left to fall. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were unbeaten on 12-12. India’s victory in this match was possible, but due to rain, the game could not start on the 5th day.

Out of a possible 450 overs, only a little over 250 overs could be bowled in the first Test due to bad weather. England set a target of 209 runs for India. In response, the visiting team scored 52 runs for one wicket till the end of the fourth day’s play. Many overs in the match were rained down. This took away the chance of Virat Kohli and his team registering a win with 12 points to their name.

It was not easy for England to stop India from chasing the target despite cloudy skies and conditions conducive to seam and swing. KL Rahul had shown by scoring 84 runs in India’s first innings that it could be challenging to score runs on this pitch but the pitch was not such that it could not be batted on.

However, there were a lot of positives for India in the first Test. India has always lost the first Test in England in recent times, except in the 2007 and 2014 series. In this respect, this result can be called good. In England itself in 2018, Rahul lost his place in the Test team due to poor form. After that tour, he did not find a place in the Indian team for the series against West Indies at home.

Even with a century at the Oval, he could not save his place in the team. However, in the first Test, Rahul looked quite confident despite James Anderson taking the edge of the bat and going towards slip. While batting, Rahul’s discipline was commendable. He was ready to play close to the body and did not tamper with most of the balls outside the off-stump.