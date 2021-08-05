Ind vs Eng 1st Test Mayank Agarwal ruled out of first match Rohit Sharma KL Rahul will be open know Team India Playing 11 Can KL Rahul

Even before the start of the Test series against England, India has suffered a major setback. Mayank Agarwal has been ruled out of the first Test due to injury. This information has been given in a statement issued by Jay Shah, Secretary, Board of Control for Cricket in India. KL Rahul is likely to open with Rohit Sharma in the first Test with Mayank Agarwal being ruled out.

Four players have been injured so far from the team selected for the series against England and the World Test Championship final match played against New Zealand before that. Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan have already been ruled out of the entire series due to injuries. Avesh Khan was the net bowler in this. Opener Mayank Agarwal sustained a head injury while batting during net practice at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Monday (2 August 2021), a BCCI statement said. However, he was wearing a helmet.

According to the statement, the BCCI medical team assessed his injury. His concussion test was done. Signs of concussion have been found in them. He has since been ruled out of the opening Test against England. The condition of the 30-year-old batsman is stable. He has been kept under close medical observation.

According to reports, during net practice, a bouncer from Mohammad Siraj hit Mayank Agarwal on the head and he fell on the ground. Let us tell you, after a month-long break from international cricket, Virat Kohli-led team India has to play a 5-match Test series against England from August 4, the first Test is to be played at Trent Bridge.

With some Indian players being ruled out of the series, the Indian team management found itself in a difficult position and asked BCCI to send replacements. There were reports of Mayank opening with Rohit in the first Test.

Now with his injury, KL Rahul’s chances of opening with Rohit Sharma have increased. All-rounder pacer Shardul Thakur could also be picked in the last 11. In the first Test, the Indian team can take the field with these players.

This could be India's playing XI in the first Test: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane (vice captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.






