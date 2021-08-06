Ind vs ENG 1st Test Playing 11: England chose to bat, Ashwin did not get a place; Here is the playing XI of both the teams

India vs England 1st Test Playing 11: The first Test of the five-match series between India and England began today i.e. 4 August 2021 at the Nottingham Stadium in Trentbridge.

England won the toss and elected to bat. This match also marked the start of the second World Test Championship. There is also a possibility that this time the final can be between India and Pakistan.

Jonny Bairstow is also included in England’s playing XI. Jonny Bairstow will play 75th test match for England. Jack Leach did not get a chance to play in the first Test. Olly Robinson and Sam Curran are back.

Talking about the Indian team, KL Rahul will be the opening partner of Rohit Sharma in the first Test match. R Ashwin has not found a place in the playing XI. At the same time, Shardul Thakur and Mohammad Siraj are part of the playing XI along with Ravindra Jadeja.

Here is the playing 11 of both the teams

India: WoeNST Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket Keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Mohammad Siraj.

England: Joe Root (Captain), Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Jack Crowley, Jonny Bairstow, Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler (wicket keeper), Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Stuart Broad.