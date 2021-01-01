IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: Strong comeback of England in last hours, India lost 6 wickets, can Pant work miracles? – England vs Lord’s Test Day 4 match report and highlights

India scored 181 for six in 6 overs in the second innings of the fourth day of the Lord’s Test against England. Cheteshwar Pujara (45) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) gave a bit of courage to a 100-run stand for the fourth wicket for India, who lost their opening wickets, but before the end of Sunday’s game, Ravindra dismissed England’s Jadeja and put the visitors in trouble. India currently have a 154-run lead.

Earlier, England pacer Mark Wood had strengthened the hosts’ grip on the match till lunch by sending openers in both Indian forms to cheap pavilions. India have lost three wickets for 56 runs. Openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have been making up for the loss in the middle order of the series but both have not been able to run in the innings.



In such a scenario, a captain like Joe Root was expected from captain Virat Kohli but he could not do so. Kohli hit 20 off 31 balls and was caught behind the wicket by Sam Curran. Root gave the ball to Wood early and taking advantage of the extra speed, Wood gave India the opening push.

Rahul, who hit a century in the first innings, was dismissed for five off 30 balls. Meanwhile, Rohit lost his wicket for 21 off 36 balls, playing a pool shot for the second time in the series. After Wood hit a six, Rohit could not control his attempt to play the same shot in the same over and was caught in the deep backward square.

