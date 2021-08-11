ind-vs-eng-2nd-test-rohit-sharma-and-kl-rahul-makes-series-of-records-in-lords-after-100-runs-partnership-Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul sets records at Lord’s In the storm, also equaled Virender Sehwag-Gautam Gambhir; British veterans left behind

In the second Test match of the five-match series being played between India and England at Lord’s, the pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul has created a flurry of records. Both the Indian players shared a 126-run partnership for the first wicket at this historic ground at Lord’s. At the same time, both these players have broken the record of the highest run partnership on this ground by the openers of the batting team after losing the toss.

Earlier in 2008, England’s Andrew Strauss and Alastair Cook had shared a 114-run partnership against South Africa. At the same time, both the openers have also made the record of first century partnership for India outside Asia after 2011.

Apart from this, opener Rohit Sharma has also made his highest Test score on foreign soil. Earlier, he had played an innings of 79 runs in Sri Lanka. Rohit has scored the highest score on his first Test tour of England at this historic ground of Lord’s. Rohit Sharma scored 83 runs at Lord’s. Had he completed the century, his name would have been recorded on the Honors Board at Lord’s but he missed out on the opportunity.

Both these openers have taken India to another record. Let us tell you that from January 2011 to December 2020, Indian openers never played more than 20 overs, but since January 2021, the Indian team has done this 5 times out of 9 innings.

India’s partnership outside India in 2021

Rohit Sharma-Shubman Gill vs AUS 70,71; Sydney

Rohit Sharma-Shubhman Gill vs AUS 11,11; Brisbane

Rohit Sharma-Shubman Gill vs NZ 62,24; southampton

Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul vs ENG 97,34; Nottingham

Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul vs ENG 126; Lord’s Test (Continuing)

India’s highest opening partnerships outside Asia since 2007

153- Wasim Jaffer and Dinesh Karthik vs SA (2007)

147- Wasim Jaffer and Dinesh Karthik vs ENG (2007)

137- Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag vs SA (2010)

126- Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul vs ENG (2021)

123- Aakash Chopra and Virender Sehwag vs AUS (2004)

Significantly, the first match of the five-match series was played in Nottingham which was declared a draw due to rain. The second Test match of the series is being played at Lord’s where Indian captain Virat Kohli lost another toss. Host captain Joe Root invited India to bat first. Till the time of writing the news, India has scored 128 runs for the loss of one wicket.





