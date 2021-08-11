IND vs ENG 2nd Test Rohit Sharma KL Rahul break 69 years old record for India at Lords with 100 plus opening stand After 7 years an Indian batsman hits a six KL Rahul breaks 69 year old record

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma may have missed out on scoring a century at Lord’s on 12 August 2021, but he and KL Rahul together broke many records and equaled many. Rohit Sharma hit a six in the fourth ball of the 26th over.

Rohit pulls off a slammed ball from Mark Wood and hits a six over backward square leg. This was the six that an Indian hit in 7 years at Lord’s. Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane had hit a six at Lord’s in 2014. Rahane is also the only batsman in the current Indian team to score a century at Lord’s.

After Rohit, KL Rahul also hit a six. Rahul hit a six off the first ball of the 41st over. He hits a six off Moeen Ali over long off. Rohit and Rahul joined the club of Kapil Dev, Vinoo Mankad, Eknath Solkar, Amar Singh, Nari Contractor, Sunil Gavaskar, Ashish Nehra, Ajinkya Rahane as well as hitting sixes at Lord’s.

Kapil Dev has hit 8 sixes at Lord’s. Vinoo Mankad has 3 sixes and Eknath Solkar has 2 sixes. All other Indians have hit a six each. Not only this, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul also broke a 69-year-old Indian record with their excellent opening partnership against England.

Rohit and Rahul shared a 126-run partnership for the first wicket. For the first time since 1952, the opening partnership of 100 runs in a Test match for India at Lord’s. Vinoo Mankad and Pankaj Roy were the last Indian openers to achieve this feat before Rohit and Rahul. He shared a 106-run partnership for the first wicket in a Test match against England in 1952.

Not only this, this is the second opening partnership of 100 runs in a Test played in England since August 2016. Earlier last year i.e. in 2020, Dom Sibley and Rory Burns had an opening partnership at Old Trafford.

Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 83 runs in the Lord’s Test. He missed out on breaking Virender Sehwag’s record by 2 runs. Sehwag was dismissed for 84 runs at Lord’s in July 2002. However, after that he scored a century in the next Test match played in Nottingham. That is Sehwag’s only century in Tests in England.





