ind vs eng 4th test 2021: Team India wins again at the Oval after 5 decades, in all record pictures

Won at Lord’s and Oval for the first time in the series India have won Tests at Lord’s and Oval for the first time in any one series. Earlier in the same series, Australia has done this feat 5 times and West Indies 4 times. Pakistan has three, New Zealand South Africa one and India once.

Kohli became the first Indian captain to win 3 Tests in England Virat Kohli has become the first Indian captain to win three Tests on English soil. As captain, Kohli has won his tenth Test against England. For the second time abroad, the Indian team won the first innings by scoring less than 200 runs. In early 2018, Team India had this performance against host South Africa.

Rohit was selected as the man of the match for the 35th time in international cricket Rohit Sharma, who scored 127 in the second innings of the Oval Test, was named man of the match. Rohit won the award for the 35th time in international cricket. Sachin Tendulkar has won the award as the highest number of Indians in international cricket. Tendulkar has been named man of the match 76 times. Sachin is followed by Virat Kohli (57) and Sourav Ganguly (37).

Bumrah completed a century of wickets Indian fast bowler Jaspreet Bumrah completed a century of wickets in Test cricket against England on the fifth day of the Oval Test. With this, Bumrah has become the fastest Indian fast bowler to take 100 wickets in a Test. He did this in 24 Tests. Bumrah, meanwhile, broke the record of the great Kapil Dev, who reached the 100-wicket mark in 25 Tests. Bumrah set the record by dismissing England batsman Oli Pope in the second session on the fifth day of the Oval Test.

Shardul performed a miracle with the bat After 19, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur are the only two Indians to have scored 50-plus scores and taken 3 or more wickets in two Tests. In the current Test series against England, Shardul has done wonders with the ball as well as batting. He has played two fifties in a row.

India won the 9th Test in England India have won their ninth Test in England. Earlier, Team India had won the most number of matches abroad in Australia (9), Sri Lanka (9) and West Indies (9). Under Kohli’s leadership, India has been doing well in all three formats of the game for the last several years.

India beat England by 157 runs at the historic Oval in London to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series. This is Team India’s second Test victory at the Oval. Just 50 years and 13 days before this, India won the Test match at the Oval and won the series. On 24 August 1971, India defeated England by 4 wickets.