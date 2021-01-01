ind vs eng 4th test day 4 highlights: india vs england 4th Test, Day 4 Highlights: Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant Fifty Guides India set a target of 368 runs to beat England at the Oval:

Highlights Shardul and Pant added 100 runs for the 7th wicket

Shardul Thakur hit his second consecutive half century

Wicketkeeper Shabh Pant scored 50 runs

London

A 100-run partnership between Shardul Thakur and Shabha Pant in the 7th wicket gave the Indian cricket team a tough target of 368 against England in the Oval Test. Team India, who were all out for 191 in the first innings, scored 466 in the second innings. Hosts England scored 290 in the first innings to take a 99-run lead over visiting India.

Shardul, who scored 57 in the first innings, hit 60 off 72 balls in the second innings, including seven fours and a six. Pant hit 50 off 106 balls with four fours. In the second innings for India, opener Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 127 and Cheteshwar Pujara for 61.

Umesh Yadav and Jaspreet Bumrah contributed 25 and 24 runs respectively. From England, Chris Vokes took three wickets while Oli Robinson and Moin Ali took two wickets each. On Monday, on the fifth and final day of the match, India needed 10 wickets while England needed 291 runs to win.

By the end of the fourth day’s play, England were 77 not out. Opener Haseeb Hameed returned unbeaten on 43 off 85 balls while Rory Burns remained unbeaten on 31 off 109 balls.

By the tea break, India were 445 for eight.

Shardul Thakur’s half-century and Pant’s (Habshabh Pant’s half-century) helped India reach 445 for eight in the second innings till the tea break. India started the day at 270 for three. In the first session, Team India lost 3 wickets and added 59 runs.

In the second session, Shardul and Pant gave a lot of trouble to the English bowlers.

Shardul Thakur and wicketkeeper Shabh Pant stunned the England bowlers in the second session. With the help of this Indian duo, India added 116 runs in 26 overs and lost two wickets in the second session. Earlier, returning to the session, England reached the backfoot.

Shardul showed an aggressive attitude

Though wicketkeeper Pant was known for his cleverness, Thakur was the most aggressive and attractive batsman in his team. His drive, flick, backfoot punch were all spectacular. When Oli Robison tried to dodge Shardul with a slow ball, he sent him a six on long on and in the same over he completed his third career and second half-century of the match. Thakur was the highest run scorer in the Indian innings in the first innings.

Pant initially focused on strike rotation

Ishabh Pant batted strategically. He initially focused on rotating the strike but then made some good shots. In the end, captain Joe Root had to hold the ball himself and he managed to break the partnership with his off-spin. Shardul was batting with full control but Root’s ball went into the slip with the edge of his bat. In the next over, Moin completed his 7th half-century off 105 balls and Pant caught the bowler back in an attempt to score a big goal.

Kohli completed 10,000 first-class runs

Kohli completed his 30th run and completed 10,000 runs in first-class cricket. Kohli did this on the ball of Oli Robinson. He set the record by scoring two runs off the 5th ball of the 99th over of the Indian innings. Kohli was caught by Moin Ali on Craig Overton’s slip. Moin made Kohli his victim in the sixth Test.

Captain Kohli’s half-century was missed

Apart from Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja (17 off 59 balls) and skipper Virat Kohli (17 off 96 balls) also lost their wickets in the first session yesterday (Saturday). Jadeja was lbw as soon as Vokes caught the ball. Vox’s stay in the over was also given lbw but the decision in the DRS went in India’s favor.

Rahane couldn’t take advantage of this and the DRS had no room when the umpire’s finger was raised on LBW’s appeal in Vokes ’next over. This has threatened his place in the playing XI for the final Test. Even after playing 8 balls, Rahane could not open an account. Kohli could not complete his half century. Joe Root soon handed the ball to spinner Moin Ali and he took Kohli’s precious wicket in the first over. The Indian captain made an easy catch on the slip on the turn taking ball.



Injured Rohit-Pujara did not come on the field for fielding

Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara did not play in England’s second innings due to knee and ankle injuries respectively. Pujara, who scored a half-century in the second innings, had a sprained ankle and had to play with a bandage between his innings. Rohit also injured his knee during the century. It was not clear if he would take the field on the fifth day. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said, “Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara will not be playing. Rohit has pain in his left knee and Pujara in his left ankle. The BCCI’s medical team is evaluating it.