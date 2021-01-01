IND vs ENG 5th Test: Find out the outcome of IPL 2021 as Indian and English fans blame each other for the coveted laps.

Highlights Fifth Test at Manchester Oval canceled

The corona virus has spread among the support staff of the Indian team

The ECB issued a statement, saying – the Indian team is unable to land

There is still suspense about the fifth Test

New Delhi

The fifth and final Test of the series between India and England has been canceled. Several people in the Indian team’s support staff were found to be Kovid-19 positive. The Test was scheduled to start on Friday but then came the news that there would be no game on the first day. Some media outlets have claimed that Indian cricketers are reluctant to play. The team also canceled pre-match training. There are reports that England players do not even want to play. Overall, there is a different confusion on social media about the cancellation of the 5th exam.

What did the ECB say in the statement?

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement that the match had been canceled. “After discussions with the BCCI, the ECB has confirmed that the fifth Test between India and England starting today has been canceled,” the ECB said in a statement. The board has said that they are unable to field the team due to several cases of Kovid in the Indian camp. The ECB has apologized to fans and partners. No statement has been received from the BCCI yet.

What happens next?

Nothing is clear yet about the fifth Test. India led the series 2-1 after 4 matches. Now this series will be considered as 4 matches if 5 matches is a series of 5 matches then when will the fifth match be played as the players will have to leave for UAE for IPL. Announcing a four-match series will also affect the score of the World Test Championship. It is possible that both boards will agree to play a fifth Test later.

No threat for IPL?

Nothing was clear about the match until Friday morning. The players of the Indian team were locked in a hotel room. Discussions between the cricket boards of India and England continued till late on Thursday night. This was a state of confusion as the corona report of some other members of the support staff came positive on Thursday. The RT-PCR report of Indian cricketers was negative but according to the report, they were hesitant. Players will also have to compete in the remaining editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting September 19.