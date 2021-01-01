Ind vs Eng: Ajinkya Rahane is just three short of a 100 catches in Test cricket to join dravid, tendulkar, laxman club will join the club of

Ajinkya Rahane, the vice-captain of the Indian team, performed well in the last World Test Championship. But for the last few months they are not in their rhythm. Rahane is the only player in the current Indian team to have scored a century at Lord’s Cricket Ground. In such a situation, when he comes to this ground in the second match against England on Thursday, he will be expected to perform well.

Rahane can make an amazing record in this match without batting. Rahane has so far taken 97 catches in Test cricket. In such a situation, if he takes 3 more catches in this match, then his 100 catches will be completed. Rahane will be the sixth Indian player to do so. Before him, legendary batsman and former captain Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Mohammad Azharuddin have taken 100 catches in Test cricket.

At the same time, Ajinkya Rahane’s name also comes in the case of catching the most catches in a Test match. Rahane took 8 catches in a match against Sri Lanka. Rahul Dravid holds the record for taking most catches in Test cricket.

Dravid played 164 matches in his career spanning 16 years between 1996 and 2012, taking 210 catches. Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene and South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis, including Rahul Dravid, are the only players to have completed a double century of catches in Tests.

While Jayawardene took 205 catches in 149 matches in a career spanning 17 years from 1997 to 2014, Kallis took 200 catches in 166 matches in a career spanning 18 years from 1995 to 2013. 7 cricketers are included in the players who have taken more than 150 catches in Test cricket.

Ricky Ponting of Australia (168 matches, 196 catches), Mark Waugh (128 matches, 181 catches), former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming (111 matches, 171 catches), former South Africa captain Graeme Smith (117 matches, 169 catches) West Indies’ Brian Lara (131 matches, 164 catches), Australia’s Mark Taylor (104 matches, 157 catches) and Allan Border (156 matches, 156 catches) have taken more than 150 catches.





