Ind vs Eng: Akash Chopra Predictions for lords test, batsman will get easy runs, 2 players will score half century

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has made some claims about the second match between India and England. According to Chopra, this match played at Lord’s will help the batsmen on the first day and runs will come easily. In such a situation, whichever team wins the toss will prefer to bat.

Akash Chopra said, “Winning the toss will decide to bat first. There is not much grass in the pitch, so runs will be scored here on the first day. Chopra said a wicket would fall within the first 30 minutes and at least two batsmen would cross the 50-mark. At the same time, he said that if the rain does not come, then more than 270 runs will be scored on the first day.

Virat Kohli may be seriously considering replacing the injured Shardul Thakur with his best spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in this match but the Indian captain did not make it clear whether the off-spinner would be preferred over the fast bowler in the second Test.

India were in a good winning position in the first Test after a rain-drawn draw but their first innings total of 278 runs was not as expected. India’s three main batsmen, captain Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, failed in this innings.

IND lost their chance to win the 1st Test due to rain. Now can they register their 1st win of the series at Lord’s? Should Ashwin replace an injured Shardul? What are my Betway Predictions for Day 1? Find out on this episode of Betway Cricket Chaupaal:https://t.co/jvTlS0oJ5B pic.twitter.com/QYBh63FwEr — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) August 12, 2021

Regarding Rahane, the captain said, “I don’t think it is a matter of concern. Our main focus is not on how individual players are performing but on how collectively they strengthen the team. What is your best and strongest batting unit that you can field.

As far as the team composition is concerned, the lower order batting order may be changed again due to a strain in Shardul Thakur’s muscle. This Mumbai fast bowler could not even open the account in the only innings of the first Test.





