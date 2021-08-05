IND vs ENG former England captains Alastair Cook Michael Vaughan clashed before the Test series Michael Vaughan announced the victory of Team India

The first Test of the 5-match series between India and England is to begin on August 4. Even before the start of the first Test, two former England captains have clashed over the series win. Former England captains Alastair Cook and Michael Vaughan have predicted victory for different teams.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team will take on Joe Root-led England in the first Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Wednesday. This Test will also mark the beginning of the second round of the World Test Championship. Former England opener Alastair Cook has predicted England’s victory ahead of the Test series. Behind this, he also told one reason for the Indian team being in the bio bubble for a long time. He said that if all-rounder Ben Stokes was available, his faith would have increased.

Alastair Cook said in a conversation with the BBC, ‘The Indian cricket team has been in a bio bubble for a very long time. He arrived in England in early June for the World Test Championship final. It will take them a long time to get out of this situation. However, if Ben Stokes was in the team, I would have been more confident about England’s victory.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has taken an indefinite break from cricket citing mental health issues. Due to this he has been ruled out of the five-match Test series.

Cook said that England will win the series on the basis of big scores. He said, ‘England will always find its opportunities against this Indian batting line-up due to the movement of the ball. I think England will score enough runs and win the series.

At the same time, another former England captain Michael Vaughan predicted the victory of the Indian team. Vaughan said, ‘England’s team does not have Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes. In such a situation, India has the best chance of winning the Test series in England for the first time in 14 years.

He said, ‘I don’t like to say it, but India has got the best chance to win in Britain. There is no Ben Stokes, no Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes to give England a start.





