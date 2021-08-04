Ind vs Eng India has an equal footing against England in the first test Team India has not lost in Nottingham for 10 years

The 5-match series between India and England is to begin with the first Test to be held in Nottingham, Trentbridge from August 4. This match will also start the second round of the World Test Championship. In Nottingham, if we talk about the statistics of both the teams, then India and England have the same level.

So far 7 Test matches have been played between India and England in Nottingham. Of these, India has won two and England has won two Test matches. Three test matches have been left on a draw. India played its last Test match at this ground from 18 to 22 August 2018. In this match, he defeated England by 203 runs. The Indian team has not lost in Nottingham for the last 10 years. India’s last defeat at this ground was in 2011 in a Test match played between July 29 and August 2.

England won that Test by 319 runs. In that match, Andrew Strauss was in command of the England team. In the year 2014, the Test match played between 9 and 13 July was a draw. In that match, India’s command was in the hands of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Alastair Cook of England.

Talking about the overall record of India and England, 126 Test matches have been played between the two since 1932. Of these, India has been able to win only 29. At the same time, England’s team has won 48, while 49 Test matches have been left on a draw.

India has played 62 Test matches in England so far. Of these, he has been able to win only 7 while he has lost 34. And 21 test matches have been drawn. India has played 18 test series in England so far. Of these, he has 3 to his name. England have won 14 series.

In the year 2002, the Test series played between the two countries in England was a draw. India has not won a Test series in England since 2007. In all he has lost.

Talking about the playing XI of the Indian team in the first test match, it has only two openers. Rohit Sharma is very capable in this. However, he did not open the innings in a Test match in England conditions. The second opener, Lokesh Rahul (KL Rahul) is extremely talented, but hesitant at the start of the innings.

Rahul is the logical choice as Rohit’s partner after KL Rahul suffered a head injury to Mayank Agarwal. Apart from this, the team will miss Hardik Pandya. Also, the usefulness of two specialist spinners can also be questioned.

Abhimanyu Easwaran of West Bengal played the last first-class match in March 2000. His performance that season was very poor. In such a situation, will the team take the risk by choosing him? This will be a big decision. In such a situation, eyes will be on Hanuma Vihari who has faced the new ball once in Australia.

In the presence of Hanuma Vihari’s off-spin bowling and Ravichandran Ashwin, there could be an opportunity for Shardul Thakur to play in the team. As a bowling all-rounder, he may get preference over the experienced Ravindra Jadeja. Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma are the leaders of the fast bowling attack.

Jasprit Bumrah has not been able to achieve the same success as a Test bowler since a stress fracture in the groin in 2019. However, a good performance in the previous series may give him a chance to play in the opening Test.

What will happen to India’s fastest and in-form bowler Mohammad Siraj. It will not be easy for the captain to ignore Siraj’s challenge.

India and England teams are as follows

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lokesh Rahul , Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav.

England: Joe Root (capt), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Jack Crowley, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dane Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Mark Wood .





