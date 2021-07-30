ind-vs-eng-james-anderson-bowled-more-than-35-thousand-balls-in-test-cricket-with-most-wickets-at-single-venue-against-india-Ind vs Eng: James Anderson Became the first pacer in the world to throw 35,000 balls, made this special record against India

The second Test of the five-match series between India and England at Lord’s has started on Thursday. Openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul put on a historic century partnership for the first wicket. But in the second session, England’s legendary bowler James Anderson made a special record by dismissing Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara. Apart from this, he has also thrown more than 35 thousand balls in Test cricket.

Let us tell you that James Anderson has also become the highest wicket-taker against India in a single venue. He took the 29th wicket against India at Lord’s after taking the wicket of Rohit Sharma. At the same time, by dismissing Pujara, he left Muralitharan 29 behind in this matter.

Muralitharan had earlier taken 29 wickets against India in Colombo. At number three in this list is Australia’s Nathan Lyon, who has taken 28 wickets against India at The Oval in Adelaide. After this, Imran Khan is at number four, who has taken 24 wickets against India at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Anderson bowled more than 35000 balls

England fast bowler James Anderson has become the first fast bowler in the world and the fourth overall to bowl more than 35,000 deliveries in Test cricket. Anderson reached this stage during the second Test cricket match being played between India and England at Lord’s.

Before Anderson, three spinners had achieved this feat by Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan (44,039 balls), India’s Anil Kumble (40,850) and Australia’s Shane Warne (40,705). In the fast bowlers, he is followed by West Indies’ Courtney Walsh (30,019 balls), England’s Stuart Broad (29,863) and Australia’s Glenn McGrath (29,248).

Significantly, Stuart Broad has been ruled out of the current series against India due to injury. Anderson, playing his 164th Test match so far, took 621 wickets and is the third highest Test wicket-taker behind Muralitharan (800) and Warne (708).





