ind-vs-eng-james-anderson-surpasses-anil-kumble-and-becomes-third-most-wicket-taker-in-test-cricket , left Anil Kumble behind

When it comes to bowlers taking the highest number of Test wickets in the world, then the name of the top 3 spin bowlers of the world always came in this list. Those three bowlers are Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble. But England’s legendary fast bowler James Anderson has now left behind former Indian legend Anil Kumble by making it to the top 3.

Let us tell you that Anil Kumble has 619 Test wickets in his name. In the first Test of the five-match series being played in Nottingham, Anderson has surpassed Kumble to take the most Test wickets as soon as KL Rahul took the wicket. Anderson has registered 621 wickets in his name in the 163th Test after taking 4 wickets in the innings.

The list is topped by Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets) and Australian legend Shane Warne who has taken 708 Test wickets at number two. Anderson has occupied the third position in this list. With this, he has also become the most successful fast bowler in Test cricket.

YESSS @jimmy9 moves past Anil Kumble to become the third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history!! Scorecard/Videos: https://t.co/5eQO5BWXUp #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/3JUktTb3D1 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 6, 2021

Apart from James Anderson, if we talk about other fast bowlers in this list, then at number 5 is former Australian legend Glenn McGrath, who took 563 Test wickets. At number six is ​​another England fast bowler named Stuart Broad who is still seen bowling with Anderson. Anderson and Broad are the only players in the top-6 who are currently playing cricket.

Talking about fast bowlers, let us tell you that an Indian fast bowler is also included in this list. One of India’s best all-rounders and legendary bowlers, Kapil Dev has also taken 434 Test wickets. He occupies the 9th position in this list.





