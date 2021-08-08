ind-vs-eng-jasprit-bumrah-gets-place-second-time-on-trent-bridge-honour-board-after-5-wickets-in-nottingham-test-bcci-shared-video- Jasprit Bumrah gets five Special reward for taking a wicket, name entered on the honor board of Trent Bridge for the second time; Watch Video

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was facing a lot of criticism after his disappointing performance in the World Test Championship. But the Indian bowler did not give up and showed that he is still India’s best bowler by taking 9 wickets in the first Test being played in Nottingham. With this, he has got his name registered for the second time on the Honor Board of Trent Bridge by taking 5 wickets in the second innings.

Let us tell you that every cricket stadium in England, which is called the father of cricket, has a tradition of their honor board. Memorable performances on this board such as a batsman’s century or a player’s record of more than five wickets are recorded on this board with the player’s name.

Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s name has been inscribed on the honor board of Trent Bridge for the second time. He achieved this special status by taking five wickets on the 2018 tour of England. The video of this achievement of Bumrah has been shared by BCCI on its official Twitter page.

After a fantastic -wicket haul on Day 4 of the first #ENGvIND Test, @jaspritbumrah93 has his name inscribed on the Honors Board for the nd time at Trent Bridge. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/znKWnwOCUz — BCCI (@BCCI) August 8, 2021

Apart from him, the names of Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and captain Virat Kohli are also recorded on this board. Captain Kohli also scored a century in the 2018 tour by playing an innings of 103 runs at the same ground. If we talk about the ongoing Test match in Nottingham, apart from Bumrah, Ollie Robinson has also got his name registered on the honor board by taking five wickets and captain Joe Root scoring a century.

Jasprit Bumrah achieved this feat for the first time while playing his first Test match in England in 2018. After this, while talking on BCCI TV, he said that, ‘I am very happy. It is a great pleasure for me to have my name registered on the honor board while playing my first Test match in England.

Significantly, the first Test match of the five-match Test series is being played at Nottingham’s Trent Bridge ground. Coming back in the second innings, the hosts set India a target of 209 runs to win. On the last day, India need 157 more runs to win and their 9 wickets are still left.





