IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah returns to color after WTC failure, breaks Kapil Dev and Mohammed Shami’s records

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has returned to the rhythm after the failure of the final of the World Test Championship. He took a total of nine wickets in the first test match against England. He could not take a single wicket against New Zealand in the WTC final. Then many people questioned his talent. However, he proved in the very next match why he is called a great bowler of all three formats.

Jasprit Bumrah also surpassed Kapil Dev and Mohammed Shami in Trent Britt’s Nottingham in the first Test against England. This is Bumrah’s 21st Test match. Earlier, he took 83 wickets in 20 Test matches. Now he has 92 wickets in 21 test matches. These are the most wickets taken by any Indian fast bowler in 21 Test matches. Earlier this record was in the name of Irfan Pathan. Pathan took 81 wickets in 21 test matches. Jasprit Bumrah has also slipped Kapil Dev to number three in this case.

Kapil Dev took 79 wickets in 21 test matches. Talking about other fast bowlers of India, Mohammed Shami took 71 wickets in 21 Test matches. At the same time, Shanthakumaran Sreesanth took 70 wickets in 21 Test matches.

Bumrah could not take a wicket in the WTC final in Southampton before the five-Test series against England, but he bowled brilliantly in the first Test against England. He took four for 46 in the first innings and five for 64 in the second innings.

When Bumrah was asked about his preparations for the Test series, he said, “To be honest, not much change had to be made, only a slight change in mindset. It is probably about living in the present, relying on one’s skills and enjoying cricket without focusing on the result.

After the end of play on the fourth day of the first Test against England, Bumrah said, ‘I didn’t make too many changes. I don’t want to do that. I have always been trying to improve my game. I try to add new things to it. With this, I want to move forward with the things that I have now.

Bumrah said that the team is not looking too far ahead and wants to move ahead season after season. “When you start playing matches you have to believe in yourself that you want to win and play to win but we don’t want to look too far ahead,” he said. We have started well and want to move forward season after season.





