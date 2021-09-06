ind vs eng live score: india vs england live score: Will Team India make history by taking 10 wickets at the Oval? Kohli’s Ranbankars need full emphasis – England tour of India 2021 ind vs eng 4th test day 5 live Cricket score updates

The fourth Test between India and England is being played at the historic The Oval Stadium in London. Today is the last day of the match and England need 291 runs to win, while Team India will have to take all 10 wickets for the hosts to win. On the fourth day of the fourth Test against England at The Oval on Sunday, India scored 466 in the second innings and set a target of 368 for victory. He scored 77 in the second innings without losing a wicket.



The openers are on the field

Up to the wicket, Rory Burns is 31 off 108 balls with two fours and Haseeb Hameed is 42 off 85 balls with six fours. After India were bowled out in the second innings till the end of the day’s play, England got off to a good start and their opening pair remained intact till the end of the day’s play, while the Indian bowlers were left empty-handed.

Shardul Thakur (60) and wicketkeeper-batsman Shabh Pant (50) put on 466 in the second innings. Earlier, India started with 270 for three and Virat Kohli made 22 off 37 balls with four fours and Ravindra Jadeja made nine off 33 balls with two fours but Jadeja did not last long. Chris Vokes fell victim to 17 runs. He hit three fours off 59 balls.

After Jadeja’s dismissal, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane went to bat and fell victim to Chris Vokes without opening the account. After Rahane’s dismissal, R Shabha Pant came to support the captain and together they led the team’s innings. Just before the lunch break, India suffered a major blow as captain Kohli when Moin Ali caught Kohli on the slip and returned to the England squad.

Kohli hit 44 off 96 balls with seven fours. After Kohli’s dismissal, wicketkeepers Shabh Pant and Shardul Thakur jointly led the innings and put on a quick 100-run partnership. Shardul Thakur hit 60 off 72 balls with seven fours and a six while Shabh Pant hit 50 off 106 balls with four fours.

From England, Chris Vokes took three wickets and Oli Robinson and Moin Ali two wickets each, while James Anderson captain Joe Root and Craig Overton took one wicket each. England captain Joe Root dismissed Shardul Thakur to give India a sixth wicket. Soon after Thakur’s dismissal, Pant did not last long and Moin Ali fell victim. Umesh Yadav, who came in to bat after tea, contributed 10 runs, while Mohammad Siraj dismissed another Jaspreet Bumrah for zero.

