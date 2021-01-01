IND vs ENG Lord’s Test Day 2 Highlights: England lost 3 wickets for 119 runs in the first innings, India is still 245 runs ahead – India vs England Lord’s Test Day 2 match report and highlights

Highlights England scored stumps in the first innings – 119/3

Joe Root returned unbeaten on 48 and Johnny Bairstow on 6

Team India still has a lead of 245 runs

London

Veteran pacer James Anderson’s five wickets helped England thwart India by 364 in the first innings of the Lord’s Test on Friday. After that, he lost 3 wickets in 45 overs in the first innings and scored 119 runs till the end of the second day’s play. They are still 245 runs behind India. Skipper Joe Root has scored 48 off 75 balls with six fours, while his supporter Johnny Bairstow has scored an unbeaten 6 off 17 balls.

England did not lose a single wicket until tea time, but then dropped 3 wickets to the stumps. Mohammad Siraj bowled Dom Sibli (11) and Haseeb Hameed (0) in the 15th over to give India two wickets. After that, Rory Burns (49) lbw Mohammed Shamila playing cautiously.

That was the thrill of Team India’s left

Earlier, India lost their last eight wickets for 97 runs. Skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed in the last moments of the first day, while on the second day, India lost the wickets of both the unbeaten batsmen within seven balls. India crossed the 350-run mark with a 49-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Ravindra Jadeja (40 off 120 balls) and Shabha Pant (37 off 58 balls). India came out to play with four pure bowlers.

Anderson took five wickets in the 31st over

Weak batting from the lower order was also seen on the field and only one of these four bowlers was able to open an account. Among the England bowlers, Anderson showed his courage again and took five wickets for 62 runs. This is the 31st time he has taken five or more wickets in an innings. Apart from him, Oli Robinson (2 for 73), Mark Wood (2 for 91) and spinner Moin Ali (1 for 53) took wickets.

KL Rahul’s century was the main attraction

The highlight of the Indian innings is opener KL Rahul’s century. He hit 129 off 250 balls, including 12 fours and a six. Apart from him, only Rohit Sharma (83), Kohli (42), Jadeja and Pant reached double figures.

Rahul walked on the second ball of the day, Rahane was dismissed cheaply

India started the day at 276 for three but the day got off to a disappointing start. Rahul added two runs to his tally yesterday, giving Robinson a simple catch on the cover on the second ball of the day, while Anderson caught Ajinkya Rahane on the first ball (1) on the slip in the next over. Thus the poor form of Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rahane continued.

Pant showed patience, but the depression persisted

Pant tried to dampen their spirits by hitting fours to both Robinson and Anderson. The four-in-one on the wood and the four on the cover were perfect examples of his strength and relaxed style. But this depression overwhelmed Pant and he practiced catching wicketkeeper Jose Butler by playing a very loose shot on Wood’s ball. Pant hit five fours in his innings. Jadeja tried to score from one end but only Ishant Sharma (eight off 29 balls) was able to support him for a while. Anderson came and wrapped up the Indian tail batsmen.

