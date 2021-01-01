Ind vs Eng Manchester Test: ECB wants to play as a match standalone test, involve ICC – What will happen to Manchester Test? Dravid-Kumble’s role in the dispute between the BCCI and the ECB

Highlights The fifth Test was scheduled to take place in Manchester, but was canceled due to covid

The England Cricket Board had earlier said – India dropped the claim on the match

Then said the match was canceled, arguing over the outcome of the series

A committee headed by Anil Kumble will take the final decision

Mumbai

The situation is becoming clearer with the cancellation of the fifth Test between India and England. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have decided to reschedule the matches next year. However, the status of that test and the final result of the series are at odds between the two boards. If there is no consensus, the International Cricket Council (ICC) will have to intervene.

If the ECB does not make an announcement, the ICC will intervene

The ECB has decided that the match will be played as a single Test. Its effect will not affect the outcome of the current series. India led 2-1 after the Oval Test. If the ECB does not officially announce India winning the series, the ICC will have to intervene. The Indian board and players have repeatedly said that the match will not be ‘confiscated’. If that happens, India will have to share the series with England.

The Indian players were very tired, stayed awake till 3pm, Dinesh Karthik made a big revelation

India won the Oval and topped the WTC table

It is likely that the ICC will intervene and resolve the issue. His cricket committee, headed by former India captain Anil Kumble, has been asked how to improve the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The second round of the WTC has started with the India-England series, the final will be in 2023. After winning the Oval, India topped the WTC table. After the cancellation of the fifth Test, the ICC will have to talk to the BCCI and the ECB for a settlement.

The ECB is playing a different tune

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said on Friday that the canceled fifth Test would be a separate match outside the Test series proposed by the BCCI. With this demand, the ECB has taken the matter to the ICC court. “I think this is a different situation,” Harrison told Sky Sports. We are given a few more options to look out for. He was asked if it would be an independent match or a series decider.

IPL 2021: Hyderabad, Punjab and Delhi hit before IPL

IPL players started coming to UAE

Indian cricketers have started arriving in the UAE from Saturday morning to participate in the Indian Premier League. The second part of IPL will start from September 1. The first match will be between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dubai. Rohit Sharma, Jaspreet Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav have reached Abu Dhabi. Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja from CSK are going to UAE from England. RCB captain Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammad Siraj also caught a chartered flight from Manchester to the UAE.

All Indian players will be quarantined day by day in UAE. Chris Vokes and David Malan have withdrawn from the IPL for England. Johnny Bairstow will also not play in the IPL. There is no point in traveling if their teams are not in the playoffs or if they feel they are not in playing 11.