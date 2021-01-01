ind vs eng manchester Weather Forecast: India v England 5th Test Weather Forecast Pitch Report and Match Statistics; IND vs ENG 5th Test Weather Report: It is likely to rain every day in the 5th Test, find out why Manchester’s weather will be a boon for India
The Test series between India and England (India v England 5th Test) has now reached a turning point. The last Test of the series will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester from today. In the shadow of Kovid-19 in the series, there is bad news for fans. There will be a chance of rain on the first day of the match. The sky will remain cloudy for the next four days and light showers are forecast.
Can Team India change 85 years of history?
The Indian team is here to change the 85-year-old record. The team is awaiting its first victory at Old Trafford. In fact, Team India played its first Test here in 1936. A total of 9 matches have been played during this period, with India losing 4 and drawing 5.
Possible playing XI
India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Shabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaspreet Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav.
England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, David Malan, Joe Root (c), Jose Butler, Johnny Bairstow, Moin Ali, Chris Vokes, Craig Overton, Oli Robinson, James Anderson.
Test sort
- India-2
- England – 4
Head to head record
- Total tests: 130
- India won: 31
- England won: 4
- Remove: 50
India in England
- Total tests: 66
- England won: 35
- India won: 9
- Draw: 22
