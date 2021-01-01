ind vs eng manchester Weather Forecast: India v England 5th Test Weather Forecast Pitch Report and Match Statistics; IND vs ENG 5th Test Weather Report: It is likely to rain every day in the 5th Test, find out why Manchester’s weather will be a boon for India

The Test series between India and England (India v England 5th Test) has now reached a turning point. The last Test of the series will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester from today. In the shadow of Kovid-19 in the series, there is bad news for fans. There will be a chance of rain on the first day of the match. The sky will remain cloudy for the next four days and light showers are forecast.

Spinners are expected to play a role in the last two days on the Old Trafford pitch. Chasing the target in the fourth inning was always difficult here. Speaking of the current series, Team India is currently leading 2-1 and if the match ends in a draw or India wins, the series will be in its own name. The coin toss will be at 3 p.m., while the game will begin at 3:30 p.m.



IND vs ENG 5th Test Preview: India-England ‘Final’ Test from today, Kovid-19 and Kohli have a chance to make history in fear of rain

Can Team India change 85 years of history?

The Indian team is here to change the 85-year-old record. The team is awaiting its first victory at Old Trafford. In fact, Team India played its first Test here in 1936. A total of 9 matches have been played during this period, with India losing 4 and drawing 5.

England vs India 5th Test live streaming: Kohli and company will make history in Manchester, find out when and where to watch India vs England 5th Test live streaming

Possible playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Shabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaspreet Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav.

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, David Malan, Joe Root (c), Jose Butler, Johnny Bairstow, Moin Ali, Chris Vokes, Craig Overton, Oli Robinson, James Anderson.

IND vs ENG WTC points table: If India vs England 5th Test is canceled, who will lose, what will be the effect on WTC?

Test sort

India-2

England – 4

Head to head record

Total tests: 130

India won: 31

England won: 4

Remove: 50

India in England