ind-vs-eng-michael-vaughan-again-reacts-against-the-praise-of-virat-kohli-calls-kane-williamson-as-best-batsmen-and-skipper-Michael Vaughan didn’t like Virat Kohli Appreciation, this kind of annoyed

Michael Vaughan didn't like Virat Kohli Appreciation, this kind of annoyed

Former England cricket team captain Michael Vaughan often remains in controversies due to his tweets about the Indian team. Meanwhile, another tweet of his has surfaced. In which he can’t seem to digest the praise of Virat Kohli and while retweeting a tweet, he wrote that Kane Williams is the best batsman and best captain.

Let us tell you that recently Dinesh Karthik did an interview with Indian captain Virat Kohli for Sky Cricket. After this interview, Dinesh Karthik praised Virat Kohli fiercely. At the same time, praising this interview, famous English broadcaster and journalist Piers Morgan also called Virat Kohli the best leader and player.

Retweeting Morgan’s tweet, former English captain Michael Vaughan tweeted, ‘Kane Williamson is the best batsman and best captain in all formats.’

Exactly virat is just overrated guy with skyhigh attitude. Jimmy must show him the reality in this series. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/nuN0e1EpZK — Akash Purohit (@earthtoakash) August 5, 2021

This tween of Vaughan did not go down well with Indian cricket lovers. Commenting on this, many people wrote that now Virat Kohli will soon return to form. At the same time, someone has cited his 70 centuries.

Best batsman Kane Williamson is the best Captain across all formats https://t.co/HdrNAnCEYQ — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 5, 2021

Significantly, the Indian team is currently playing a five-match Test series in England. While England’s team was reduced to 183 runs in the first innings, the Indian team, who came in reply, lost only 4 wickets in 15 runs after a good start. The special thing is that captain Virat Kohli became a victim of James Anderson on the first ball itself.

Regarding this golden duck of Virat Kohli, some people also mentioned his last innings against England. Even in his last innings against England, Virat Kohli was dismissed by Ben Stokes without opening an account. This occasion was of India’s home series when England visited India.





