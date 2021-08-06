ind-vs-eng-michael-vaughan-makes-fun-of-england-fielding-and-tweets-for-inviting-english-team-in-his-fielding-academy-Michael Vaughan mocks England’s fielding, Invitation sent for training in his fielding academy

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is often in the news for his Twitter posts. Meanwhile, on Friday, he made another tweet which was not for anyone else but for his own team. Vaughan made fun of England’s fielding and invited the team to visit his fielding academy.

Let us tell you that during the Indian innings, the fielding of England was not special. With KL Rahul dropping two catches, the hosts dropped a total of 3 catches and missed three runout chances. This thing did not go down well with former English captain Michael Vaughan and he made a splash about it on Twitter.

Vaughan tweeted that, ‘Invitation will be sent to the England team for my fielding academy.’

The England team will all be receiving an invitation to my fielding academy … — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 6, 2021

Apart from this, the former captain also praised Indian openers KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. He tweeted praising Rahul’s batting technique and style. On the other hand, for Jadeja, he said, ‘Brilliant cricketer… the first name of any team.’

All these quirky techniques in Test cricket .. A few work but give me a KL Rahul style technique any day of the week .. Great to watch .. #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 6, 2021

Brilliant Cricketer @imjadeja !!! First name on any team sheet… #ENGvsIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 6, 2021

Earlier on Thursday, Vaughan had called New Zealand captain Kane Williamson the best batsman and captain in the world, not Kohli, while retweeting a tweet praising Virat Kohli. Vaughn is often in the news for his tweets. Even on the tour of Australia, he had talked about India’s clean sweep and India gave a befitting reply to him by winning the series in the last.

Significantly, after winning the toss in the first Test, England captain Joe Root decided to bat first. In front of India’s dangerous bowling, the hosts could only score 183 runs. In reply, the Indian team scored 278 runs and took a lead of 95 runs. As of the writing of the news, England have scored 25 runs without losing a wicket and they are still 70 behind.





