ind vs eng Predicted xi: India v England 3rd Test Headingly Possible xi Both teams are playing, Ravichandran Ashwin ready to play in Leeds: Will Ashwin get a chance today? Learn about the India-England potential XI

Highlights India are 1-0 up in the five-match Test series

The third Test between India and England at Headingley from today

India and England have played six Tests at Headingley

New Delhi

The third Test of the series between the Indian cricket team and England (Ind vs Eng 3rd Test) will be played at Headingley, Leeds from Wednesday. Team India, who recorded a thrilling victory over Lord’s, will be able to include spinner R Ashwin in the playing XI for the third Test.

On the eve of the third Test, skipper Virat Kohli said he was surprised to see the pitch at Headingley. Team India had hoped to get a green top at Headingley but no grass on the wicket. In such a situation, the team management may consider feeding Ashwin.

The Indian team can enter this Test match with 3 fast bowlers and 2 spinners. Among the fast bowlers, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj and Jaspreet Bumrah will play. Ashwin could replace Ishant Sharma in the playing XI.

On the other hand, the host England team (India v England third Test potential XI) is currently plagued by injuries to its players. Fast bowler Mark Wood has already been ruled out of the third Test. In such a situation, Shakib Mahmood could be given a chance in the playing XI to replace the injured Wood in England’s playing XI. In addition, either Oli Pope or David Malan could get a place in the playing XI.

Team India Possible Playing XI:

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Shabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Jaspreet Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj.

England’s potential playing XI:

Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, David Malan / Oli Pope, Joe Root (a), Jose Butler (wk), Johnny Bairstow, Moin Ali, Oli Robinson, Sam Curran, Shakib Mahmood, James Anderson.

