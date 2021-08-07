IND vs ENG: Ravindra Jadeja equals kapil dev and imran khan on takein 200 wickets and 2000 runs in test cricket

In the first Test between India and England, opener Lokesh Rahul and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s strong half-centuries helped India take a crucial 95-run lead in the first innings on the third day of the first Test against England on Friday. Of.

Ravindra Jadeja has touched such a record with the help of this half-century. Ravindra Jadeja, batting brilliantly, played an innings of 56 runs in 86 balls with the help of 8 fours and a six and completed his 2000 thousand runs in Test cricket. In doing so, he has joined the club of scoring 200 wickets and 2000 runs in Test cricket along with great players like Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev and Pakistani all-rounder Imran Khan.

He is the fifth player in Test cricket to score 200 wickets and 2000 runs for India in the double blast. Before Jadeja, such a feat for India was done by Kapil Dev, Ashwin, Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh in their Test career.

Apart from this, Jadeja is the fifth player in the world to score the fastest 200 wickets and 2000 runs in Tests. Jadeja touched this record in his 53rd match. England’s Ian Botham has done this feat faster than Jadeja in Test cricket. Ian Botham managed to complete 2000 runs and 200 wickets in Tests only in the 42nd Test match.

Apart from this, Kapil Dev is at number two. Kapil Dev was successful in doing this double blast in the 50th Test match. Imran Khan of Pakistan is at number three. Imran Khan has done this feat in the 50th Test match. At the same time, Ravichandran Ashwin had made this record in his name in 51 Test matches.





