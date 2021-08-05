ind-vs-eng-rohit-sharma-and-kl-rahul-levels-14-years-old-record-and-james-anderson-also-made-record- Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul break 14 year old record, James Anderson equals Anil Kumble

The first Test of the five-match Test series against England is being played in Nottingham. Both Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul added 97 runs for the first wicket. Rohit Sharma scored 36 runs in 107 balls and KL Rahul has made 57 off 148 balls (till the writing of the news). Both Indian openers have broken a 14-year-old record by playing more than 100 deliveries.

Let us tell you that both the Indian openers had never played 100-100 balls outside Asia since 2007. The last time Dinesh Karthik played 136 balls and Wasim Jaffer 123 balls was in 2007. This match was also played at Trent Bridge. After 14 years, India repeated this history and the pair of KL Rahul-Rohit Sharma broke this 14-year-old record by playing 100 balls each.

Apart from this, despite the good start of the Indian team, England’s most experienced bowler James Anderson brought India on the back foot in the second session. Jimmy Anderson first got Cheteshwar Pujara caught by the wicketkeeper on a brilliant ball, then on the next ball, captain Virat Kohli returned to the pavilion without opening an account on the first ball.

James Anderson dismissing Indian batsmen most times in Intl cricket: Sachin Tendulkar – 12

MS Dhoni – 10

Virat Kohli – 9

Gautam Gambhir – 9#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/v31tn6nEAF — #PAKvWI #ENGvIND #Cricket (@CricketEdits_) August 5, 2021

The special thing about this wicket of Kohli was two, the first being that Virat Kohli became a victim of a golden duck. This was Anderson’s 619th wicket. With this, he equaled Anil Kumble, the highest wicket-taker for India. Although the match is still going on, in this match he can leave Kumble behind.

Significantly, the first Test match of the five-match Test series between England and India is being played at Nottingham Trent Bridge. After winning the toss, the host captain Joe Root won the toss and decided to bat first and the entire England team was reduced to 183 runs in front of the brilliant bowling of the Indian bowlers.

In reply, the Indian team, after a good start, lost their four wickets for just 15 runs and after 97 for no loss, the score was scored at 112 for four.






