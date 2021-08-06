Ind vs Eng Shardul Thakur out of Lords Test Wasim Jaffer blames Lords ground Social Media Users says 2 swords cannot live in one sheath Indian veteran blamed the Lord’s field, people said – two swords cannot live in one sheath

India has suffered a major setback before the second test match against England. The pacer has been ruled out of the second Test at Lord’s from August 12 due to a muscle strain. Virat Kohli gave this information during the press conference on the eve of the match i.e. on August 11. However, former Indian cricket team opener Wasim Jaffer has indirectly blamed the Lord’s ground for this. At the same time, people are of the opinion that two swords cannot live in one sheath.

Kohli said in the press conference, ‘Shardul Thakur has a muscle strain in his left leg. Because of this he will not be able to play the second Test. However, he will return in the third Test. On the other hand, Wasim Jaffer made a tweet about Shardul Thakur. He wrote, It is sad if Shardul Thakur misses the Lord’s Test. After all, cricketers often do not get a chance to play in the stadium named after him. He then posted a laughing, open mouth and smiling face emoji. He also tagged his tweet to ENGvIND.

In fact, after taking 2 wickets in an over in the first Test against England, people on social media were addressing Shardul Thakur as Lord Shardul Thakur. Shardul did not do the feat of taking 2 wickets in an over for the first time. He has done this many times before. He was also discussed about this in the commentary box. Wasim Jaffer also tweeted this referencing the same. He means to say that Lord will not get to play in Lord’s. Wasim Jaffer is famous for taking sarcasm and having fun through tweets.

It’s sad if Shardul Thakur misses the Lord’s Test. Afterall not often cricketers get to play in a stadium named after them #ENGvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 11, 2021

Many people are also commenting about Jaffer’s tweet and Shardul Thakur not playing in the second Test. @CricCrazyNIKS retweeted ESPNcricinfo’s tweet, writing, ‘Two lords can’t stay at the same place. Selfless Shardul.

@Ujjawalkr1712 retweeted Jaffer’s tweet and wrote, ‘Paji, you can start a standup comedy based on cricket and cricketer.’ @AkshitGangwar3 wrote, ‘You are such an amazing content provider, always brings a smile to my face. You are one of the handful of cricketers I follow.

@anjianju06 wrote, ‘Please start a meme page.’ @chetanmahajan9 wrote, ‘This is the most hilarious tweet ever.’ @beingshubhamm_ wrote, Wasim bhai do you take memes in breakfast, lunch and dinner?’

@Indianbotz wrote, ‘Your tweet made me laugh and cry.’ @MayurR49300109 wrote, ‘Extreme troll. hats off to you.’ @GoneForDuck wrote, ‘Two lords can’t stay in one place. Selfless Shardul. Apart from this, many more people are commenting and sharing various funny memes.





