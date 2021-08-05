IND vs ENG: story of empty chair in Trent Bridge Cricket Stadium, got viral on social media

The first match of the five-match Test series being played between India and England is being played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The picture of an empty chair from the stadium was going viral on social media on the first day of the match. The story of this chair is very interesting and emotional.

Actually this chair was left empty for John Clarke, a big fan of cricket. Who died during this corona epidemic. John Clarke was such a big fan of cricket that there was no match at Trent Bridge that he had not seen. In Clarke’s memory, his friends bought tickets and left his seat vacant. His friends believe that even today he is watching the match by sitting with them. Yesterday, this empty chair went viral on social media all day.

Let us tell you that in this match, India bowled the best innings and bundled out England’s first innings for just 183 runs. For India, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah took 4 wickets for 46 runs. On the other hand, Mohammed Shami took 3 wickets for 28 runs.

At the end of the day’s play, India have scored 21 runs without losing a wicket in the first innings and are still trailing by 162 runs. Till the stumps, Rohit Sharma is present on the crease after scoring nine runs off 40 balls with the help of two fours and Lokesh Rahul scoring nine runs off 39 balls with the help of two fours. The England bowlers did not get any success on the first day.

Earlier, England won the toss and elected to bat first. But Bumrah gave the first blow to the hosts by getting Rory Burns (0) leg before on the fifth ball of the first over of the match. After this, there was a 42-run partnership between Dominic Sibley and Jack Crawley for the second wicket, but Mohammad Siraj gave England the second blow by dismissing Crawley. Crawley scored 27 runs off 68 balls with the help of four fours.

Root led the innings with Jonny Bairstow and both the batsmen added 72 runs for the fourth wicket. However, Shami gave England the fourth blow by dismissing Bairstow. Bairstow scored 29 runs off 71 balls with the help of four fours.

England’s batting faltered after Root’s dismissal. However, in the last, Sam Karen remained unbeaten on 27 runs off 37 balls with the help of four fours and a six and took the team to the score of 183.





