IND vs ENG Virat Kohli can become captain most centuries in test series including Don Bradman These 5 records are also under eye

IND vs ENG Test Series: During the Test series against England, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli will have a chance to break the records of Ricky Ponting, Don Bradman. He can become the captain to score the most centuries in international cricket. Not only this, if his bat runs during the Test series, then he can break 4 more records.

The 5-match Test series between India and England is starting from August 4. The first Test will be played in Nottingham from 4 to 8 August. The second Test is to be held at Lord’s from 12 to 16 August. The third Test will be played from 25 to 29 August at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds. The fourth Test match is to be held from September 2 to 6 at the Kennington Oval ground in London. The last and fifth Test of the series will be played from 10 to 14 September at the Emirates Old Trafford ground in Manchester. All matches will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Virat Kohli has so far scored 71 international centuries. He has scored 27 in 92 Test matches, 43 centuries in 254 ODIs. He has so far scored 41 centuries as a captain. He is jointly at number one in the list of most international centuries as a captain. If he scores one more century during this series, then he will break Ponting’s record and become the captain with the most centuries in international cricket.

If Virat Kohli scores three centuries during this series, then he will break Sir Don Bradman’s record of centuries. Don Bradman scored 29 centuries in 52 Test matches during his career. He scored 6996 runs at an average of 99.94. His highest score was 334 runs.

Virat Kohli has so far scored 7547 runs in Test cricket at an average of 52.04. His highest score is 254 not out. If he scores at least 453 runs during this series, then he will have 8000 runs in Test cricket. He will become the 33rd batsman to score 8,000 or more runs in Test cricket.

Virat Kohli has played 23 test matches against England so far. In his 41 innings, he has scored 1742 runs. If he scores 258 more runs during this series, he will become the 35th batsman in the world to score 2000 or more Test runs against England. Don Bradman holds the record for scoring the most Test runs against England. Bradman scored 5028 runs in 37 Tests against England.

If Virat Kohli scores three centuries during this series, then he will break the record of Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar. Virat Kohli has so far scored 5 centuries against England at an average of 45.84, while Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid have achieved this feat 7-7 times.

Virat Kohli has played 436 international matches so far. In its 484 innings, he has scored 22875 runs. If he scores 125 runs in the next 3 innings, then he will become the fastest batsman to complete 23,000 runs in international cricket. He can also make this record in this series.





