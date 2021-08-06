Ind vs Eng Virat Kohli did not open cards Indian captain will follow the same path of Nottingham in Lords Cricket Ground Know India Playing 11

The captain of the Indian cricket team has not opened his cards about who will replace Shardul Thakur in the second Test against England. However, it has certainly indicated that he will follow the same path as Nottingham at Lord’s. During the press conference on the eve of the second Test at Lord’s, Kohli said his priority would be to pick a player who can help the team get 20 wickets.

Kohli may be seriously considering replacing the injured Shardul Thakur with his best spinner Ravichandran Ashwin but he did not make it clear whether the off-spinner would be preferred over the fast bowler. India were in a good position in the first test match after a draw was washed out due to rain. However, it is also true that the first innings score of 278 was not as expected. Three of India’s leading batsmen (Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane) had failed. Barring Rahane’s century in Melbourne, these three batsmen have not been able to play big innings for the last two years. Kohli and Pujara have not been able to convert their good starts into hundreds.

Kohli said, ‘I don’t think it is a matter of concern. Our main focus is not on how individual players are performing, but on how collectively they strengthen the team. What is your best and strongest batting unit that you can field.

As far as the team composition is concerned, the lower order batting order may be changed again due to a strain in Shardul Thakur’s muscle. This Mumbai fast bowler could not even open the account in the only innings of the first Test.

Looking at Ravindra Jadeja’s batting prowess, the team management did not keep Ashwin in the playing 11 of the first Test. Thakur’s troubles have increased during the practice at Lord’s. In such a situation, there is a possibility of Ashwin getting a place in the playing XI. It seems that Shardul got injured during the training session at Lord’s on Monday.

Kohli again indicated that he wants to follow the path of the first Test in the second Test as well. “It is a perfect balance for us to strike, but if someone like Shardul is not available then definitely we have to think about how we can get 20 wickets. Try not to include any player who scores a few runs with the bat. We are quite comfortable with what happened in the first match.

If Kohli comes with only four fast bowlers, then either Ishant Sharma or Umesh Yadav will be taken in place of Shardul, but this decision will not be easy. Kohli had said after the first Test, ‘There is every possibility that we will go ahead with this (4-1 combination), but we always choose the team keeping the circumstances in mind.’

If the captain wants to see his batting strong, then it would be the right decision to keep Ashwin in the playing XI, who as a bowler can prove to be dangerous on the Lord’s pitch on the fourth or fifth day. Talking about the weather, the maximum temperature in London is 24 degrees and the average temperature is around 14 degrees.

It will be interesting to see whether England will keep grass on the pitch here like in 2018, as the Indian batting collapsed in two days and all-rounder Chris Woakes became the hero of England’s victory. If the pitch remains dry, India can keep both Ashwin and Jadeja in the team, who can trouble the England batsmen with their varied bowling.

The young England batsmen have done a disappointing performance so far. Captain Joe Root took England to a respectable score by scoring a half-century in the first innings and 21st Test century of his career in the second innings. There is every possibility of Haseeb Hameed being kept in the playing XI in place of Rory Burns. Hameed had scored a century while opening the innings in the warm-up match against India last month.

England will have to go without their fast bowler Stuart Broad as he is injured. There is a strain in the calf muscles of his right leg. If the pitch helps the spinners, then Moeen Ali can be kept in the playing XI. Moeen Ali’s record against India has been excellent. He performed brilliantly in the 2014 and 2018 series. If the pitch is not favorable for the spinners, then fast bowler Mark Wood can get a place in the team.

Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal is fit now, but KL Rahul has cemented his place in the top order with a good performance in the first match. There will also be an option to field Rahul in the middle order if Agarwal is fit. Pujara and Rahane may not be in their best form but they can be left out for the time being only in case of injury.

Both teams can take the field in the second Test with the following players:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (Captain), Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-Captain), Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj.

England: Joe Root (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Jack Crowley, Sam Curran, Dom Bess, Moeen Ali, Haseeb Hameed, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson.







