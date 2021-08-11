ind-vs-eng-virat-kohli-makes-another-unwanted-record-after-loosing-toss-in-lords-test-and-trolled-on-social-media-Virat Kohli has another unwanted record in his name People started making such comments

The second Test match of the five-match series between India and England has started at Lord’s on Thursday. Today once again Indian captain Virat Kohli lost the toss. With this, Virat Kohli became the Indian captain to lose the most toss in Tests as soon as he lost the toss, while in England he lost his 8th consecutive toss. Virat is getting many reactions on social media after this unsolicited record.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and the toss have often not been in good shape. After losing the toss in Nottingham, Virat Kohli also lost the toss at Lord’s. With this, he has lost his 8th toss and 8th consecutive toss as captain in England. Let us tell you that before this, the Indian captain has played only 8 Test matches as a captain in England. This means they have never won the toss in England.

With this, captain Virat Kohli has equaled Sir Don Bradman in terms of losing the most toss on England’s soil. In this case, former Australia captain Allan Border is at number one after losing 11 tosses.

Most Toss lossed by Away Captain in England 11- Border

10- Darling

08- Bradman

08- VIRAT KOHLI *

07- Ponting#ENGvIND — STATS collector (@onlyforstats) August 12, 2021

Apart from this, Virat has also become the Indian Test captain who lost the most toss. Virat Kohli has lost his 36th toss as Indian Test captain. Earlier, Mahendra Singh Dhoni had lost the toss 34 times. On the other hand, if we talk about against England, then the Indian captain has captained this match a total of 16 times, out of which he has lost the toss 14 times.

Toss record of Captains in international cricket since 2004 (min 50 matches) 1. Joe Root 33-21 (61%)

2. Elton Chigumbura 48-32 (60%)

3. Rahul Dravid 56-38 (60%)

47. Michael Clarke 62-77 (45%)

48. Virat Kohli 85-118 (42%)

49. Paul Collingwood 21-34 (38%) — Krishna Kumar (@KrishnaKRM) August 12, 2021

If we look at the toss record of captains globally who have played at least 50 matches since 2004, Virat Kohli is at number 48 in that list. Kohli has won the toss in 85 matches and has lost the toss 155 times.

Aise hi nahi panauti bolte hai isko — Naam me kya rakha hai (@Naammek20899116) August 12, 2021

Pretty sure he is gonna take someone else to the toss in next test match. — Hritvik Patel (@hritvikpatel) August 12, 2021

Captaincy kohli ko hi karni chahiye par toss ke liye#ENGvsIND #ViratKohli — imjoyOV (@imjoyOV) August 12, 2021

Should be removed from captain — Hitman (@hitman65034454) August 12, 2021

Reactions have also been seen on social media on this unsolicited record of the Indian captain. Many people have called him unlucky (unfortunate), while many people have asked to remove him from the captaincy as well.

It is worth noting that in the first Nottingham Test too, captain Kohli made an unwanted record by getting out on a golden duck. He became the victim of the Golden Duck for the third time as a captain and he became the captain to be the victim of the Golden Duck most times as an Indian captain. Earlier, Lala Amarnath, Kapil Dev and Sourav Ganguly had two golden ducks in their names.





