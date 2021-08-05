ind-vs-eng-virat-kohli-makes-unwanted-record-of-golden-duck-after-failing-against-james-anderson-Virat Kohli’s shameful record, did not play in front of Anderson again bat

The first Test match of the five-match Test series between India and England is being played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. After a good start on the second day, India lost 4 wickets for 15 runs. One of the wickets was that of Indian captain Virat Kohli. Captain Kohli was once again a victim of James Anderson and as soon as he came, he was out on the first ball. With this, it was his third Golden Duck as captain.

The Indian captain returned to the pavilion on the first ball without opening an account and an unwanted record was recorded in his name. Let us tell you that with this Kohli became the captain to be the victim of Golden Duck most times as an Indian captain. Earlier, Lala Amarnath, Kapil Dev and Sourav Ganguly had two golden ducks in their names.

At the same time, the name of another former India Test captain Mohammad Azharuddin also comes in this case. In fact, Azhar did not become a victim of a golden duck even once during his captaincy.

Anderson trapped Kohli again

The battle between Indian captain Virat Kohli and England’s best bowler James Anderson is well known throughout the cricketing space. Whenever these two players are face to face, everyone is excited to see the battle of these two players. Sometimes Kohli dominates and sometimes Anderson.

James Anderson dismissing Indian batsmen most times in Intl cricket: Sachin Tendulkar – 12

MS Dhoni – 10

Virat Kohli – 9

Gautam Gambhir – 9#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/v31tn6nEAF — #PAKvWI #ENGvIND #Cricket (@CricketEdits_) August 5, 2021

Today Anderson has taken the Indian captain’s wicket for the 9th time. Prior to this, he had made most of 12 times Sachin Tendulkar and 10 times Mahendra Singh Dhoni as his victim.

It is worth noting that after winning the toss on the first day of the first test match, the host captain Joe Root decided to bat first and in front of the brilliant bowling of the Indian bowlers, the entire England team was reduced to 183 runs. In reply, the Indian team, after a good start, lost their four wickets for just 15 runs and the score was 4 for 112 runs. Till the game was stopped, India’s score was 125 runs for the loss of four wickets.





