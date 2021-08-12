Ind vs Eng: wasim jaffer trolled shardul thakur after he stepped out of second test at lords due to hamstring

The second match of the five-match Test series between India and England will be played at Lord’s Cricket Ground. Before this match, Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur has been ruled out of this Test match due to a muscle strain. On this, former veteran batsman Wasim Jaffer has quipped him in a tweet.

When Shardul Thakur was ruled out of the Lord’s Test, Jaffer wrote, “It is sad if Shardul Thakur misses the Lord’s Test. After all, cricketers often don’t get a chance to play in a stadium named after him. Jaffer wrote this because in social media users call Shardul Thakur by the name of Lord Shardul. In the beginning of his career, Shardul has missed out on many occasions. After which users trolled him on social media and called him Lord Shardul.

It’s sad if Shardul Thakur misses the Lord’s Test. Afterall not often cricketers get to play in a stadium named after them#ENGvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 11, 2021

This tweet of Jaffer on Shardul Thakur is becoming fiercely viral and people are making funny comments on it. One user wrote, “Today Thakur’s name would have appeared on the Lord’s board, but now Thakur is gone.” One user wrote, “Two lords can’t live together so Thakur is out of the test.

Another user wrote, “Your mind moves very fast. You have become a troll after retiring from cricket” wrote one user, “Lord is giving chance to other players so that they too can become lord like them.

Let us tell you that Kohli expressed his intention to go with four fast bowlers in the second Test in English conditions as well. In such a situation, either Ishant Sharma or Umesh Yadav can get a chance in the Lord’s Test in place of Shardul Thakur. Ishant Sharma did not play in the first Test. The reason for this was told that he was not fully fit. India will announce their playing XI at the toss on Thursday.





