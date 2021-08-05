Ind vs GBR Women’s Hockey Highlights: Tokyo Olympics 2021 India v Great Britain Women’s Hockey Bronze Medal

Great Britain defeated the Indian women’s hockey team in the bronze medal match. Great Britain defeated India 4-3 at the Tokyo Olympics. The Indian women’s team reached the semi-finals for the first time in the Olympics. However, India played brilliantly throughout the match.The British team that won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics has won a bronze medal for the third time in its eighth Olympics. The match, which took place on the OI Hockey Stadium North pitch, had several ups and downs.

India, playing their third Olympics, were once trailing 0-2 but scored three goals to take a 3-2 lead at half time. But then England scored two goals in a row and the match was on their side.

Elena Rare (16th), Sarah Robertson (24th), Holly Pierre (35th) and Grace Bolsden (48th) scored for England, while Gurjeet Kaur (25th, 26th) scored twice for India and Vandana Kataria ( 29th) scored a goal. .

A day earlier, the Indian men’s hockey team made history by winning a bronze medal on Thursday. India won the medal in the Olympics after 41 years by defeating the supposedly strong team of Germany 5-4 in the medal match.

Great Britain scored the fourth goal, India trailing 3-4

Great Britain took a 4-3 lead over India after scoring on penalties in the opening minutes of the fourth and final quarter. The Indian team will have to make some changes in their game. Grace Balsden scored for Britain. Now India is under pressure.

Another brilliant defense of Savita

There was a direct shot from Great Britain, but Savita Poonia, who was ready at the goal post, saved the goal with a brilliant save. This time, Savita looks like the goalkeeper of the men’s hockey team, PR Sreejesh.



Salima Tete is in perfect rhythm

India’s youngest player Salima Tete is doing brilliantly. Salima, 19, is in good condition today. She is spinning the ball well.

Savita’s brilliant defense

Indian women’s goalkeeper Savita Punia has once again made a brilliant save. Savita denies Great Britain penalty corner. Savita also saved several goals in the first quarter.

The web is on par with Great Britain

Great Britain equalized in the third quarter. Webb equalized for Britain with a goal. After this, India got a penalty corner but Gurjeet Kaur failed to score. The competition has become very exciting. Both teams are constantly attacking each other’s goal posts.

Vandana gave India an edge

Vandana Kataria scored a brilliant goal a minute and a half before the end of the second quarter to give India a 3-2 lead. After trailing 0-2, Rani Rampal & Co. responded and took the lead over Great Britain.

Gurjeet Kaur scored two goals in a row to level the score

Gurjeet Kaur scored for India with the help of a penalty corner. Gurjeet scored the first goal for India on the third penalty corner, while Gurjeet scored a brilliant goal on the fourth penalty to make it 2-2.

Britain took a 2-0 lead

Great Britain took a 2-0 lead over India in the second quarter. Sarah Robertson from Britain scored the goal. The Indian team is currently trying to make a comeback.

Gurjeet missed an equalizer

For India, Gurjeet missed a goal on a penalty corner. The Indian team had an equal chance but Team India failed to convert it into a goal.

Britain scored the first goal

Great Britain scored their first goal against India early in the second quarter. The Indian team is currently trailing 0-1. For Britain, Elena Cian led Britain. The ball went into the Indian goal post after hitting Indian defender Deep Grace Ace with a stick near the goal post.

Savita’s performance in the first quarter

Great Britain continued to attack India’s goalposts in the first quarter but Savita Poonia thwarted the opposition’s plan. Savita saved the team from a goal on several occasions. Savita Punia is doing what PR Sreejesh was doing in the men’s team. Neither team was able to score in the first quarter.

Britain won the second penalty corner

India also missed Britain’s second penalty corner. The Indian team is currently facing Great Britain. Goalkeeper Savita Poonia has shown a great game so far.

Savita Poonia missed Britain’s first penalty corner

Great Britain were awarded a penalty corner just minutes before the start of the match. But Britain could not convert it into a goal. Here we have to commend Indian women goalkeeper Savita Poonia who made a brilliant save. The Indian players appreciated Savita’s best efforts.

The competition begins with the national anthem

The bronze medal match between India and Great Britain has started. The first was Britain’s national anthem. Then the national anthem of India was played. Both teams are currently facing each other on the field.

Today, the women’s team has a chance to make history. This is the third time the team has played in the Olympics. Women’s hockey was introduced at the Olympics in 1980. After that, the Indian team played for the first time. India then qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics. Then his performance was not very good. But now the team is on the verge of an Olympic medal.

The competition will not be easy

It is not easy for the Indian team. They lost 1-4 to defending champions Great Britain on the pool stage. The Great Britain team won the gold medal in Rio five years ago. Although she could not repeat that performance, she is trying to complete the platform.

Team India is in form

The Indian team challenged Argentina with a strong performance, but losing a penalty corner on a crucial occasion was costly. Without losing anything for India, the 7th ranked team in the world will do their best against the 4th ranked Great Britain in the world without any pressure.

