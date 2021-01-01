ind vs manchester test: IND vs ENG 5th Test: These 3 changes Team India can make during the final test at Manchester Old Trafford

Highlights Bumrah could be rested for the Manchester Test

Fast bowler Mohammad Shami could make a comeback in the final Test

Hanuma Vihari may get a chance to stay

New Delhi

The Indian cricket team, led by Virat Kohli, defeated England by 157 runs on the fifth and final day of the Oval Test. With this, Team India has gone ahead 2-1 in the five-match Test series.

The 5th and final Test of the series will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester (IND v ENG 5th Test) from 10 September. If the Indian team manages to draw the last Test, it will win the series, but if it loses, the series will be tied. Changes could be made in the playing XI for Kohli & Co.’s final Test match. Let’s take a look: –

Hanuma Vihari may get a chance by giving Rahane a rest

Nothing special has happened in the current England season for the vice-captain to remain undefeated. He was seen struggling tirelessly in the first 4 Tests. In such a case he may be rested for the final test.

If that happens, Hanuma Vihari may get a chance to replace him. Hanuma has not played a single Test in the current series. Hanuman has scored a total of 624 runs in 12 Tests at an average of around 33.

Will Ashwin get a chance to replace Jadeja?

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was expected to make an extra contribution to the team by batting in the series but he was disappointed. Jadeja was seen fighting for the wicket. Left-arm spinner Jadeja has taken 6 wickets in 4 Tests so far while he has scored 160 runs in batting.

It has been demanded from time to time why R Ashwin is not given a chance to replace Jadeja in the current series. Ashwin has the ability to show his hand in batting as well as bowling. Ashwin is likely to replace Jadeja in Manchester.

Shami in place of Bumrah

Fast bowler Mohammad Shami did not play in the fourth Test due to a minor injury. If he is fully fit, he can be released in place of Bumrah. Bumrah has played his first four Tests. Given the stress of work, perhaps Shamila Bumrah can be given a chance to rest.