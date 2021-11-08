IND vs NAM, Live Match Streaming, Scorecard ICC T20 World Cup 2021

How to watch live streaming of the match?

India vs Namibia T20 WC 2021 Live Streaming Details: The Indian team has been out of the race for the semi-finals in the T20 World Cup 2021. Today, the Virat Brigade will enter the tournament for the last time with the intention of saving honors. For the first time, T20 International match will be played between India and Namibia today.

Let us tell you that before this there has been only one international match between India and Namibia. This match was played in the 2003 ODI World Cup in which captain Sourav Ganguly also scored a century.

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 IND vs NAM Playing XI Dream11: Here’s all the updates related to the playing 11 of both the teams

The Indian team has nothing to gain or lose in this match. So today the captain and coach can give chance to the young players. In today’s match, Rahul Chahar can get a place in the team.

When and where will this match be played?

This match between India and Namibia will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The toss of this match will be held at 7 pm Indian time and the live action will start at 7.30 pm.

You can watch this match live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD and DD Sports. Apart from this, you can watch the live streaming of this match on Hotstar. You can also stay connected with Jansatta.com for live updates.