IND vs NAM, Live Match Updates, Scorecard ICC T20 World Cup 2021

IND vs NAM T20 World Cup, Full Match Details Live Updates Scorecard: India and Namibia last met in the 2003 World Cup. Where Team India got victory under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly.

India vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score: The 42nd match of the T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between India and Namibia today. This will be the last match of the Super-12 round. This match will not have any significant impact on the points table as the four semi-finalist teams have already been decided.

This match between India and Namibia will be played at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. This match will not be to lose anything but will be played for the honor of both the teams.

Namibia, where they have won one out of 4 matches in Group-2, finished fourth in the points table. At the same time, India is in third place after winning two out of 4 matches. Both the teams failed to reach the semi-finals. In such a situation, after winning today’s match, the teams would like to bid a victorious farewell to the UAE.

Not a single T20 International match has been played between India and Namibia before. The last time both the teams faced each other was in the 2003 ODI World Cup. India had registered an easy victory in this match and in this tournament India was runner up under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly.

Significantly, India had to face defeat in the first two matches against Pakistan and New Zealand. At the same time, Namibia opened the account of points by defeating Scotland in one of their 4 matches.