IND vs NAM Team, T20 World Cup 2021- India’s Playing 11 Against Namibia

IND vs NAM Playing 11 Dream 11 Team 11 T20 World Cup Match: This is the last match of Ravi Shastri and his coaching staff. As far as Virat Kohli is concerned, he may also have to lose the ODI captaincy in the coming days.

Users who make Dream11 of India vs Namibia match can rely on these players.

In this match both the teams can go with these players. Here is the playing XI (probable) of both the teams:

IND vs NAM Playing 11 Dream 11 Team 11 T20 World Cup Match: This is the last match of Ravi Shastri and his coaching staff. As far as Virat Kohli is concerned, he may also have to lose the ODI captaincy in the coming days.

In the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, the last match of the Super-12 is to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai at 7:30 pm on 8 November. This match is between India and Namibia. This match has no meaning for both the teams to stay in the race for the tournament. Personally, this match is more important for Indian captain Virat Kohli and Team India’s head coach Ravi Shastri.

In the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Team India is out of the race for the semi-finals. After this tournament, where Virat Kohli will leave the captaincy of the T20 team. At the same time, Ravi Shastri will no longer be the head coach of the team.

In such a situation, Team India will try to end their campaign with victory by defeating Namibia in their last league match. At the same time, Namibia has defeated only Scotland in the Super 12 so far. She will try to make an impact against a strong team like India.

In this match both the teams can go with these players. Here is the playing XI (probable) of both the teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav/Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakraborty/Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami/Bhubaneswar Kumar.

Namibia: Stephen Bard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Weiss, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Lofty-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jane Green (wk), Jan Frylink, Bernard Scholtz.

Users who make Dream11 of India vs Namibia match can rely on these players.

India vs Namibia Dream11 Playing 11 No-1: Captain: KL Rahul. Vice Captain: Rohit Sharma. Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Stephen Byrd, Karl Birkenstock. Wicketkeeper: Jane Green. All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, David Weiss. Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin.

India vs Namibia Dream11 Playing 11 No-2: Captain: Jasprit Bumrah. Vice Captain: Rohit Sharma. Batsmen: KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Craig Williams. Wicketkeeper: Jane Green. All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, David Weiss. Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, John Frylink.