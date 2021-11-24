IND vs NZ 1st Test Ajinkya Rahane can overtake Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin also Break Harbhajan Singh record under threat in Kanpur GreenPark Stadium

Tim Southee will become the 6th bowler to take 50 wickets in Test cricket between India and New Zealand if he manages to take 6 wickets in the first match at the Greenpark Stadium in Kanpur.

The first Test of the 2-match series between India and New Zealand is to be played from 25 November 2021 at the Greenpark Stadium in Kanpur. Many records can be broken in this match. Especially Harbhajan Singh and former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Not only this, New Zealand’s fast bowler Tim Southee will also have a record on target.

Team India’s caretaker captain Ajinkya Rahane can break Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s record in the Kanpur Test. Mahendra Singh Dhoni played a total of 90 Test matches during his career. While remaining unbeaten 16 times in his 144 innings, he scored 4876 runs at an average of 38.09. His highest score was 224 runs. It also includes his 6 centuries and 33 half-centuries.

Ajinkya has played 78 test matches so far. In his 132 innings, he has scored 4756 runs at an average of 39.63 while remaining 12 not out. His highest score in Test cricket is 188 runs. He has scored 12 centuries and 24 half-centuries so far. If Ajinkya Rahane manages to score 121 runs during the Kanpur Test, he will overtake Dhoni. He will become the 13th player to score the most Test runs for India.

Team India’s experienced spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will also have a chance to break Harbhajan Singh’s record in this Test to be played at Greenpark. Harbhajan Singh has so far taken 417 wickets in 190 innings of 103 Tests at an economy rate of 2.84. Ravichandran Ashwin has so far taken 413 wickets in 148 innings of 79 Tests at an economy rate of 2.80.

If Ashwin manages to take 5 wickets in Kanpur, he will break Harbhajan’s record to become the third-highest wicket-taker for India. Not only this, if Ashwin is successful in taking 9 wickets, then he will become the 12th bowler in the world to take the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

Then Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, James Anderson, Anil Kumble, Glenn McGrath, Stuart Broad, Courtney Walsh, Dale Steyn, Kapil Dev, Rangana Herath, Richard Headley will remain ahead of Ashwin. Apart from Harbhajan Singh, he will also leave behind Shaan Polak, Wasim Akram.

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee has played 9 Test matches against India so far. In this he has taken 44 wickets. If Tim Southee manages to take 6 wickets in Kanpur, he will become the 6th bowler to take 50 wickets in Test cricket between India and New Zealand. Before him, Richard Hadlee (65), Bishan Singh Bedi (57), Erapalli Prasanna (55), Ravichandran Ashwin (52) and Anil Kumble (50) have achieved this feat.