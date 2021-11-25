IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 1 Shubman Gill surprised by Kyle Jamieson getting reverse swing Kiwi pacer reveals 2nd day Match strategy

Kyle Jamieson took the wickets of Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane to reduce India’s score to 145 for 4 in the second session.

The first Test of the two-match series between India and New Zealand began on 25 November 2021 at the Greenpark Stadium in Kanpur. The first day went to debut men Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja. Shubman Gill also played a half-century innings. Kyle Jamieson was the most successful for New Zealand. He took 3 out of 4 for India. The six feet 8 inches tall bowler troubled the Indian batsmen with his reverse swing.

Kyle Jamieson took the wickets of Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane to reduce India’s score to 145 for 4 in the second session. Shubman Gill is also surprised to see Jamieson’s reverse swing. In the post-match press conference, he praised Jamieson. Said that he did not expect Jamieson to start getting reverse swing only after lunch on the first day of the first Test. At the same time, Kyle Jamieson revealed the strategy with which the Kiwi team will go on the second day of the match.

Shubman Gill was dismissed after scoring 52 runs. He said, ‘I think Jamieson bowled well in the first spell. He bowled really well after lunch. Sometimes it is difficult to know when the ball will reverse swing. I didn’t think reverse swing would start coming so soon. He said, ‘This is what happens in Test cricket. You have to assess the situation quickly. In this innings, I could not detect the ball that way. I did not expect the ball to reverse swing like this.

Shubman Gill faced New Zealand spinners Aijaz Patel and Will Somerville very well. Gill attributed this to Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja playing in the nets. He said, ‘If you are playing two of the best spinners in the nets, then it gets a lot of advantage. In such a situation, it helps to play in the crucial moments. Gill praised Shreyas Iyer for handling the situation after three wickets fell. He looked happy even after playing in front of the audience after a long time.

He said, ‘Absolutely. It feels good that after such a long time played in front of the audience. I have opened the innings for my state team, India A. I have also played in the middle order. It is more a matter of mindset than technology. He expressed happiness over playing under the guidance of Rahul Dravid. Gill played in the early Under-19 days of his career under the guidance of Dravid.

Kyle Jamieson said that when his team comes out to bowl on the second day in the morning, they will have to try to take advantage of the second new ball. New Zealand’s first attempt will be to break the huge partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja. Iyer and Jadeja put on 113 runs for the 5th wicket till the stumps on the first day. Jamieson said, ‘Hopefully the new ball will swing a little more in the morning. We can get them out. We need a good start in the morning.’

He said, ‘I think India is moving ahead a little bit. We stopped them well by giving them jerks. India ended the day well despite losing three wickets in the second session on a varied bouncy pitch. Jamieson, playing his third Test on foreign soil, said, ‘Not much swing was found. There was some swing initially and it fluctuated a bit.