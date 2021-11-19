IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Venkatesh Iyer went for reverse sweep again Former coach has special advice after debut match He said Shah Rukh Khan KKR all-rounder to unlucky

Venkatesh Iyer made his T20I debut in the first match of the series against New Zealand. However, he could not make his debut memorable. He came out to bat in the 19th over and was dismissed for 4 runs in 2 balls.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ star all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer is now also a part of the Indian T20 team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan. He made his T20 International debut in the first match of the series against New Zealand. He came out to bat in the 19th over. Team India had to score 10 runs in the last over to win. The first ball went wide.

Iyer eased the increasing pressure on the Indian team by hitting a four in the second ball. On the next ball, he tried to hit a six via reverse sweep, but was caught at short third man. Venkatesh Iyer also scored 38 off 34 balls against Rajasthan Royals on a pace pitch in Sharjah in the second leg of IPL 2021. However, later tried to do a big reverse-sweep against leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia, he was bowled out.

Dinesh Sharma, Iyer’s mentor and long-time coach at Maharaja Yashwantrao Cricket Club in Indore, said, “The reverse sweep is a shot that is usually needed by people who don’t have a lot of strokes. God has given him such a gift that he can hit big shots even on such balls which may be out of reach of others.

After returning from the UAE, Dinesh Sharma told Venkatesh Iyer that just because he was playing the T20 format, it did not mean that he would necessarily have to resort to sweeps and reverse-sweeps. Especially when with his length, strength and ability to reach the ball, he can easily send the ball outside the boundary line.

Last Wednesday i.e. on 17th November 2021, Dinesh Sharma had high hopes from Venkatesh Iyer in Jaipur. Iyer started his T20 International career from Jaipur itself. But Iyer could not make his debut memorable and was dismissed for just 4 runs in the reverse sweep.

Dinesh Sharma said in a conversation with The Indian Express, ‘It is not that you can get 10 runs by reverse sweep. Even if you make this shot, you will still only get four. If he had hit him hard on the ball he got out, I would have told you that it would have been a six at extra cover. Dinesh Sharma knows what the impact would have been if Iyer had hit the winning shot on debut.

Dinesh Sharma said, ‘Okay. At that time the atmosphere of the match was very tense, but sometimes it can cost you dearly. Had he shot the winning shot for the team, who knows that he would have cemented his place in the playing XI for the next 10 matches.

The coaches understand that the reverse was probably close, but maintains that Iyer would have been better without trying. “After the first four, even Mitchell would have come to know that if he hits the pitch again, Venkatesh will hit him again. Venkatesh must have also realized that the ball would now be full outside off, so the reverse was close as third man was up.

Dinesh Sharma said, ‘But Mitchell bowled a bit slow and Venkatesh was not able to connect well. If that were the case, the ball would have gone over the fielder. However, I would still say that he should not have gone for the reverse as Mitchell is not a full time bowler. Iyer could have played him elsewhere with his power.

Dinesh Sharma says that he will not talk much to Iyer in this regard till the end of the series. “After the game, all I told him was unlucky, but good attitude,” Sharma said.