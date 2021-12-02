ind vs nz 2nd test dream11 prediction playing11 captain picks fantasy tips india vs new zealand live telecast live streaming details

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live – IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Virat Kohli will take back the command of Team India’s Test team from the second match against New Zealand. Ajinkya Rahane led Team India in the first Test. In such a situation, the big question for Kohli will be who should be dropped from the playing XI.

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live – IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Virat Kohli will take back the command of Team India’s Test team from the second match against New Zealand. Ajinkya Rahane led Team India in the first Test. In such a situation, the big question for Kohli will be who should be dropped from the playing XI.

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live – IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: The second Test of the series between India and New Zealand is to be played from 03 December at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The first Test of the two-match series was played in Kanpur. That test was a draw. In such a situation, this match can prove to be the decider of the series.

New Zealand have not won a single Test series on Indian soil so far. In such a situation, Kane Williamson will try to create history by winning this match under his leadership.

At the same time, Virat Kohli’s eyes will not only be to spoil the plans of the Kiwi team, but also to win the match and win the series. From this match, Virat Kohli will take back the command of Team India’s Test team.

Ajinkya Rahane led Team India in the first Test. In such a situation, the big question for Kohli will be who should be dropped. The team management will not want to take the risk of dropping Shreyas Iyer, who created history in the debut Test.

The pitch of Mumbai is being told according to the spinners. In such a situation, choosing the playing 11 for New Zealand will also be a big headache. In this match both the teams can go with these players.

India’s Probable Playing XI: Shubman Gill/Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.

New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Tom Latham, William Young, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William Somerville.

Users who build a fantasy team or Dream11 can rely on these players.

India vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction/Fantasy Team

Captain: Tom Latham/Shreyas Iyer. wicket keeper: Tom Blundell/KS Bharat. Batsman: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer/Tom Latham, William Young. All-rounder: Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja. Bowler: Umesh Yadav, Kyle Jamieson, Ejaz Patel.