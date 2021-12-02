IND vs NZ 2nd test Live Streaming: India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Match Live Telecast on Hotstar, Star Sports, Team Squads, Match Timings, Full Schedule IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Streaming: India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Match Live Telecast

India vs New Zealand Test Live Streaming, How to Watch IND vs NZ 2nd test match Live Telecast Online:

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Streaming Online: The last Test of the 2-match series between India and New Zealand is to be played from 3 December 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Incessant rain in Mumbai is also a cause for concern.

It is possible that the hosts will get only four days at the Wankhede Stadium, as heavy rain is expected on the first day. Due to the moisture in the pitch due to rain, the New Zealand team can field an extra fast bowler in the form of Neil Wagner.

Kane Williamson-led New Zealand missed Wagner in Kanpur. Wagner could trouble the Indian batsmen in the second innings. In the absence of rain and sunshine, both fast bowlers and spinners can be fielded. In such a situation, Will Somerville can be ousted.

The live telecast of the second test match between India and New Zealand will be done on various channels of Star Sports. The live streaming of the match is available on Disney+Hotster. The match can also be seen live on the Jio TV app. You can also stay connected with Jansatta.com to get match related updates.