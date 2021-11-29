IND vs NZ Ajinkya Rahane Cheteshwar Pujara Poor Form is Concern For Management Virat Kohli Is Set To Return In Mumbai Test Batting Coach Vikram Rathour Speaks

The second match of the Test series between India and New Zealand will be played from December 3 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match will see the return of India’s regular Test captain Virat Kohli. Batting coach Vikram Rathor has given a big statement on the poor form of Rahane and Pujara.

Team India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour has now fully understood that Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are at the last stage of their Test career. But they could not give a definite answer as to which player would be out of the playing XI when captain Virat Kohli returned for the next Test against New Zealand.

Shreyas Iyer has solidified his bid for the Mumbai Test after scoring 105 and 65 runs in his debut Test. After this brilliant debut, this player will no longer be kept out. That is why Rathod faced questions about the form of Pujara and Rahane ahead of the Mumbai Test starting on December 3.

“Obviously you want contributions from the top order but the cricketers (Pujara and Rahane) you mentioned have played 80 (Rahane’s 79) and 90 Tests (Pujara’s 91 Test). He must have done well for us by playing so many matches.

Rathod defended caretaker captain Rahane’s (19.57) of less than 20 and vice-captain Pujara’s 2021 Test average of 30.42, saying, “We understand that both are going through poor form at the moment but in the past. They have played very important innings for us. We are confident that he will come back and play important innings for us again.

How many tests can be given to a player to return to form 15 or 20? In response to this question, he said, “I don’t think you can fix the number for this. It all depends on where the situation is and what the team needs to do.

When asked who will be dropped for the Mumbai Test after Kohli’s arrival? He said, “The captain is making a comeback, it will be in the next match, when we reach Mumbai, we will decide on it. Right now the focus is on this match, there is one day left and the match has to be won. We will talk about it when we reach Mumbai.