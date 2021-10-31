IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips Playing XI Dream11 Team Pitch Report Injury Update T20 World Cup 2021 Match 28 Live News Updates

IND Vs NZ – Team 11 Match Prediction, T20 World Cup 2021: Both India and New Zealand are awaiting their victory in the tournament. Both have played one match each so far and have suffered defeats. The match between India and New Zealand is being seen as a quarter final in a way.

Those who make the dream XI of the match between India and New Zealand can rely on these players.

In this match both the teams can land with these players. Here is the probable playing XI of both the teams

India Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Playing 11: There are 2 matches in the ICC T20 World Cup today i.e. on 31 October 2021. The first match is to be played between Afghanistan and Namibia and the second match between India and New Zealand. The first match is to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi from 3:30 pm IST, while the second match is to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium from 7:30 pm.

Talking about India and New Zealand, both the teams are waiting for their victory in the tournament. Both the teams have played one match each so far and both have to face defeat. The match between India and New Zealand is being seen as a quarter final in a way. Where the team that wins this match will have the possibility of reaching the semi-finals. At the same time, the team that loses the match will be in danger of being eliminated from the last-4.

The way Virat Kohli defended Bhuvneshwar and Hardik in the pre-match press conference, it seems that he will not make any changes in the playing XI of the match against the Kiwis.

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakraborty, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), James Neesham, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

T20 World Cup 2021: India Vs New Zealand Dream 11

Dream 11 Playing XI No. 1: Captain- Lokesh Rahul. Vice-Captain- Kane Williamson. Wicketkeeper – Devon Conway, Batsmen – Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Glenn Phillips. All-rounder- Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Bowler- Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakraborty.

Dream11 Playing XI No.2: Virat Kohli. Vice-Captain- Rohit Sharma. Wicketkeeper- Rishabh Pant. Batsmen- Lokesh Rahul, Kane Williamson. All-rounders- Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell. Bowlers- Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Tim Southee.