Ind vs NZ feeling of century in debut Test is different can not describe it Shreyas Iyer said Now I send dinner invitation to Praveen Amre sir

Shreyas Iyer has put himself in a special club by scoring a century in the debut Test match. Iyer is the 16th Indian batsman to score a century on Test debut. After achieving such a great achievement, he has acquired a special authority. He has earned the ability to invite his coach Praveen Amre for dinner at his home.

Iyer disclosed this in a press conference after the second day’s match of the first Test against New Zealand. Shreyas Iyer on Friday said in Kanpur that by scoring a century on his Test debut, he has been able to fulfill the condition put before him by the former India player.

Long before Iyer scored a century in his Test debut, Praveen Amre had told him that he would come to his house for dinner when he scored a century in Tests. Iyer said, ‘So after today’s match (not the match), but after today’s century, I will invite him for dinner.’

Let us tell you that Pravin Amre also scored a century on his Test debut. Amre scored a hundred in his debut Test against South Africa in 1992. He is coaching Iyer.

Iyer said in the ‘Virtual Press Conference’, ‘Whenever I go for training, Praveen sir keeps saying that you have achieved a lot in life, you have captained the IPL team, you have scored so many runs. You have done this, you have done this, you have done that, but your main achievement will be only when you get the Test cap.

Shreyas Iyer said, ‘I am sure that when I got this cap, he must have been very happy.’ Iyer also feels that reading/seeing the congratulatory messages reminded him of his early days of playing.

Iyer said, ‘I didn’t think I missed the opportunity, but I think of it in a way that I didn’t get the chance. Because I was injured, but I was in good shape. I was very confident in U-19 also.

He said, ‘Now I got a chance in Test and I scored a century in the first match itself. It’s a different feeling, I can’t describe it. He said, “I got a lot of messages and everyone said that this is an achievement and it is the best thing that you achieve in your life. It reminded me of my cricket days in Mumbai. It’s a good feeling.’