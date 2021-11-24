IND vs NZ Greenpark Stadium When Sunil Gavaskar run out due to his brother in law Gundappa Vishwanath in dressing room Gavaskar took out such angry

The first Test of the two-match series between India and New Zealand is to be played from November 25 at the Greenpark Stadium in Kanpur. A walk in the Green Park Stadium is like blowing your mind. First of all it hits the ears, the squeaks of rubber horns, the loudspeaker songs in an e-rickshaw, just like Greenpark Stadium, neither too old world nor too modern.

The contradiction is evident even inside Greenpark Stadium. One is half-roofed, the other open and without seats. When the wind blows, you can see the poplar trees moving. Some fear that modernity will destroy the spirit of the stadium and that its glorious heritage will be lost forever.

Some others feel that the soul needs a separate body. They are often compared with Red Tamarind Building and Elgin Mills. Due to these factories, a Bowling End in Greenpark got the name of Mills End.

Sunil Chaturvedi, former cricketer and first-class umpire, tells The Indian Express, ‘No selfies, no cameras, but the memories we have are as clear and beautiful as the highest resolution pictures.’ The memory of hot Kanpur afternoon and angry Sunil Gavaskar are still fresh in his mind.

Sunil says, ‘My friend Shashikant Khandekar and I were watching the match from a canopy near the boundary. The cricket teams of India and England were trying to beat each other. Meanwhile, Sunil Gavaskar along with his brother-in-law Gundappa Vishwanath was run out after scoring 52 off 180 balls.

He says, ‘Gavaskar plays the ball towards mid-on and runs for a run. However, Gundappa Vishwanath aka Vishi took a few steps but then returned to his crease. Meanwhile, Ian Botham’s throw hit the target and Sunil Gavaskar was run out.

Sunil Chaturvedi says that Sunil Gavaskar was very angry because of being run out like this. He says, ‘I secretly followed him into the dressing room. There he was muttering to himself while sitting in a corner.

Sunil said, ‘I hid near the wall and listened to them. He was talking to himself. He was saying, I am not a boundary hitter, I am a modest batsman who takes a lot of singles. Please give me one run.’ “It went on for a few minutes and after that he diverted his attention and went out and sat down with fellow cricketers,” Sunil said.