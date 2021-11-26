IND vs NZ: Kiwi owner Tom Latham did not return to the pavilion despite the umpire giving out 3 times, now the 21-year-old record is on target

A strange incident happened on the second day of the first test between India and New Zealand. Kiwi opener Tom Latham was given out three times by the umpire, but he did not return to the pavilion all three times and together with Will Young put up an unbeaten 129-run partnership for the first wicket for the team. Tom Latham can break a 21-year-old record on the third day of the match.

Tom Latham was unbeaten on 50 and Will Young on 75 at the end of the second day’s play. Earlier, the Indian innings was all out for 345 runs. Debut man Shreyas Iyer became the highest run-scorer for India. He got out after scoring 105 runs.

New Zealand did not lose a single wicket on the second day. However, the umpire gave Tom Latham out on the third ball of the third over of New Zealand’s innings. Latham was beaten on that ball of Ishant Sharma. LBW appeal was made by the Indian team. The umpire gave out. Latham took the review. The third umpire declared him not out.

Ravindra Jadeja brings the 15th over. The same thing happened on the last ball of his over. The umpire declared Latham out. Latham again took the review. The third umpire again gave him a not out. Ravichandran Ashwin brings the 56th over. Wriddhiman Saha caught Latham behind the wicket on the fifth ball of his over. The umpire gave him out. Latham again took the review. The third umpire again gave him a not out.

In this way, Latham was able to retain his wicket on the second day of the match. Earlier this happened with Moeen Ali of England in 2016/17. Then while playing against Bangladesh in Chittagong, he managed to save his wicket three times despite the umpire giving out.

Talking about the innings of Latham and Young, both have made the third highest partnership for the opening wicket for New Zealand in India. If both add 3 more runs on the third day of the match, then the 21 year old record will be broken.

Matt Harney and Gary Stead shared a 131-run opening partnership for New Zealand in 1999/2000 at the Ahmedabad ground. The record for the highest partnership for New Zealand for the first wicket in India is held by Mark Richardson and Lew Vincent. The two shared a 231-run partnership for the first wicket at Mohali in 2003/04.

Since 2016 on Indian ground in Test cricket, the openers of the opposition team have made a century partnership. Earlier in December 2016, Alastair Cook and Haseeb Hameed had shared a 103-run partnership. This is New Zealand’s 7th opening century partnership in India. Tom Latham is the first opener to have been part of two opening century partnerships.

