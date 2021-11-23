IND vs NZ KL Rahul out entire Test series due to injury Team India suffered setback before Test series Suryakumar Yadav joined the team

KL Rahul was not involved in the team’s opening practice session at the Greenpark Stadium in Kanpur. All the other players of the team took part in it. According to the BCCI, “He will now undergo rehabilitation at the NCA (National Cricket Academy) to prepare for the South Africa series.”

KL Rahul was not involved in the team’s opening practice session at the Greenpark Stadium in Kanpur. All the other players of the team took part in it. According to the BCCI, “He will now undergo rehabilitation at the NCA (National Cricket Academy) to prepare for the South Africa series.”

Before the start of the Test series against New Zealand, Team India has suffered a major setback. Its star opener KL Rahul has been ruled out of the entire Test series. His left thigh muscle is stretched. In his place, Suryakumar Yadav, who was a member of the Test team on the tour of England, has been included in the team.

According to a statement issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday, 23 November 2021, ‘Indian team batsman KL Rahul has a strain in his left thigh muscle. He has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand. “He will now undergo rehabilitation at the NCA (National Cricket Academy) to prepare for the series against South Africa next month,” the statement said.

KL Rahul was not involved in the team’s opening practice session at the Greenpark Stadium in Kanpur. All the other players of the team took part in it. Rahul has played 40 test matches for India. This 29-year-old batsman has 2321 runs at an average of 35.16.

KL Rahul has the highest score of 199 runs in Test cricket, which he scored in 2016 against England in Chennai. Shubman Gill was seen opening the batting with Mayank Agarwal during the team’s net session.

Cheteshwar Pujara, the vice-captain of the first Test of the series, also batted in the nets. There is a strong possibility that either Shreyas Iyer or Suryakumar Yadav will get a chance to make his Test debut and will bat in the middle order.

According to the earlier strategy of the team management, Shubman was expected to bat in the middle order. In the absence of Rahul, the young opener will now bat at his preferred position.

Cheteshwar Pujara happy to be back in rhythm

Cheteshwar Pujara, who is considered to be the backbone of Indian batting in Test matches, is happy that batting with a fearless approach has brought his momentum back. Now he will not put unnecessary pressure on himself. Pujara said that not scoring a Test century for the last three years is not a concern for him as long as his 80 and 90 runs from his bat help the team win.

It is not a problem for Cheteshwar Pujara to not score a Test century since January 2019. (file photo)

During the team’s practice session, when Pujara was asked whether aggressive batting in the last series against England has benefited him, he said, “Yes, I think so.” When it comes to performance the mindset was a bit different, but when it comes to technology I don’t think there has been a big change in technology. I was a bit fearless, which helped.