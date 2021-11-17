IND vs NZ LIVE Cricket Match Score, 1st T20 Match – India vs New Zealand T20I Match Today Latest Scorecard

India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, IND vs NZ 1st T20I Match Live Scorecard:: India and New Zealand have faced each other 15 times before in T20 Internationals. Out of which 6 times India and 9 times New Zealand have won.

India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, IND vs NZ 1st T20I Match Live Scorecard:: India and New Zealand have faced each other 15 times before in T20 Internationals. Out of which 6 times India and 9 times New Zealand have won.

India vs New Zealand T20 Match Live Cricket Score: The three-match T20 series between India and New Zealand has started from today. The first match of the series is being played today at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Before the live action of the match, captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl first and Venkatesh Iyer got the cap of Team India.

This first T20 International match is being played in Jaipur. T20 International match has not been played at this ground before. Although this ground has hosted many T20 matches in IPL.

Today the command of the Indian team will be in the hands of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will be the vice-captain. The Indian team has entered this series without senior players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja.

Shoaib Malik sang a song for Sania Mirza at the birthday party! Indian tennis star slaps travel blogger Watch Video

Many young players of India will be seen in this series, out of which Venkatesh Iyer and Harshal Patel have got a place in the team for the first time. Apart from this, everyone’s eyes will also be on Rituraj Gaikwad. Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shreyas Iyer have returned to the team. However, today only Venkatesh Iyer will be seen making his debut.

A Look at Head to Head Records

The Indian team’s record against New Zealand has not been special. In the recently concluded T20 World Cup, the Kiwi team defeated Team India led by Virat Kohli. Both the teams have faced each other 15 times in T20 Internationals. Out of which 6 times India and 9 times New Zealand have won.